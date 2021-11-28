ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Retail Suffers at Start of Crucial Christmas Season

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - A surge in coronavirus cases in Germany has led to a disappointing start to the Christmas season for retailers in Europe's biggest economy, the sector body said on Sunday. A survey by the HDE retail association showed that only 20% of 350 companies...

