Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admitted he was disappointed after his side were booed by their own fans during Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea.Rodgers also dismissed a suggestion that speculation over his future, with the former Liverpool manager having recently been linked to Manchester United, played any part in the Foxes’ latest underwhelming performance.Some supporters voiced their displeasure as the players left the field 2-0 down at half-time at the King Power Stadium The final score left Rodgers’ side in the bottom half of the Premier League with just four wins from 12 games.Given that the visitors were top of the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO