Energy Industry

Expert says prices at the pump should go down in the next few weeks

capradio.org
 5 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Kelsey Snell speaks with David M. Turk, Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Secretary of Energy, about steps the U.S. government is taking to lower the cost of oil and gas. Transcript. KELSEY SNELL, HOST:. One thing that's helping to drive the...

www.capradio.org

OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
KTVZ

Government shutdown would cost the US economy $1.8 billion a week, S&P says

Congress is flirting with a shutdown that would cost the US economy $1.8 billion for each week the government is closed, according to estimates by S&P Global Ratings. “The shutdown, if it’s brief, wouldn’t be a disaster, but would still reduce some of the economic gains the US has felt from the reopening,” Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S&P Global, wrote in a report Wednesday.
MarketWatch

OPEC+ agrees to rollover existing policy, lift output by 400,000 barrels per day in January

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, decided to rollover their current policy and raise monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. "Demand concerns were already on the rise and the last thing crude oil bulls were expecting to hear was another rollover of the current policy from the OPEC+ group," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "Yet contrary to some expectations for only a moderate hike or no hike at all for January, that's exactly what happened. So OPEC+ will be "adding more oil to the global supply and thus completely removing the threat of supply shortages at a time when demand is expected to fall," said Razaqzada. In Thursday dealings, January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 79 cents, or 1.2%, to trade at $64.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a loss of 0.9% on Wednesday. February Brent crude declined by 73 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.14 a barrel.
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
eenews.net

Biden backtracked on drilling ban. What it means for CO2

Joe Biden was on the campaign trail in New Hampshire last year when he made one the flashiest pledges of his presidential run. “And, by the way, no more drilling on federal lands, period. Period, period, period,” he told voters in February before the election. Fulfilling the pledge has been...
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. "The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets said.
Axios

Battery price decline comes with a warning

The latest data on lithium-ion battery prices shows the continued downward march that will help make electric cars and energy storage more competitive, but reveals storm clouds too. Driving the news: Average battery pack prices fell another 6% from last year to $132 per kilowatt-hour, per the research firm BloombergNEF....
moodyonthemarket.com

Gas Prices Down To Start The Week

Gas prices are slightly down around Moichigan coming off the Thanksgiving weekend. AAA tells us more:. Gas prices in Michigan decreased 3 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.32 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 4 cents more than this time last month and $1.37 more than this time last year.
WKYC

Oil prices down $10 a barrel could lead to cheaper gas at the pump

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Oil prices fell more than $10 a barrel on Friday amid concerns of a new COVID-19 variant, since named omicron by the World Health Organization. The drop — the largest one-day decrease since April 2020, according to Reuters — could lead to lower gas prices at the pump in the coming weeks, GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan told followers on Twitter. Already, the crowd-sourced fuel tracking site shows the national average for a gallon of gas trending lower.
klin.com

AAA Nebraska Says Prices At The Pump Slowly Declining

About 54 million people are expected to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend despite high gas prices. AAA Nebraska’s Nick Faustman says prices are more than a dollar a gallon higher than last year. “Nebraska is currently at $3.19 per gallon, down from $3.22 last week. Last year...
Newnan Times-Herald

Gas prices go down in Coweta

Two weeks ago, it went down. Last week, it went up. This week, gas prices in Coweta County have gone down as crude oil prices are starting to come down. On Monday, according to AAA’s gas price tracker, the average price for regular unleaded in Coweta County was $3.250 on Monday, down from $3.260 last Tuesday. Two weeks ago, the average was $3.239, and three weeks ago, it was $3.242.
KIII 3News

Gas prices going down just in time for the holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi gas prices have fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 295 stations in Corpus Christi. Gas prices in Corpus Christi are 6.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.21/g...
