TV host apologises for Adele snub

By Jade Kennedy
thebrag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 7 TV host Matt Doran apologised live on air this weekend for embarrassing the entire country and “insulting” Adele. The Aussie host was flown from Sydney to London – when most Australians are still only dreaming of international travel, if they can even get back to their home state –...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

wfav951.com

Adele Walked Out On TV Interview With Host Who Didn’t Listen To ’30’

Adele walked out on an interview with Australian television host Matt Doran because he hasn’t listened to her new album. According to the Daily Telegraph, the Seven Network host flew from Sydney to London earlier this month to interview the singer as part of a $725,000 deal that included the rights to Adele’s Oprah Winfrey Special and two-hour comeback concert.
The Guardian

Adele interview bungle leaves Australian TV reporter ‘mortified’

A “mortified” Australian TV reporter has tried to explain how he bungled an exclusive interview with the singer Adele about her new album. The host of Channel Seven’s Weekend Sunrise, Matt Doran, and a crew flew to London for the chat, which was reportedly part of a A$1m package including broadcast rights to Adele’s One Night Only television special. It would have been Adele’s only Australian interview.
E! News

Australian TV Host Gives On-Air Apology to Adele, Says He's "Insulted" Her

Watch: Necessary Realness: Adele Rings in Sad Girl Winter. When it comes to apologies, this man's mea culpa to Adele is (rolling in the) deep. On Saturday, Nov. 27, Matt Doran, a journalist and co-host of Australian TV show Weekend Sunrise, concluded his broadcast by addressing an embarrassing incident that drew scorn on social media: He recently admitted that while interviewing Adele, he disclosed that he had "only had the privilege of hearing" her new single "Easy On Me." However, Doran was previously offered the chance to listen to the singer's entire long-awaited new album, 30, and failed to notice a work email containing a link to it, making him ill-prepared for the interview, which ultimately was never broadcast.
Telegraph

TV host sinks '£500,000 interview' with Adele as he admits he has not listened to her album

An Australian TV host who flew from Sydney to London for an exclusive interview with Adele reportedly bungled the assignment by not listening to her new album beforehand. Channel 7’s Matt Doran arrived in London on 4 November for the interview, as part of a £500,000 deal between Sony and his network to screen Adele's recent One Night Only special, Oprah Winfrey interview, and other clips.
NBC Philadelphia

‘Mortified' TV Reporter Defends Himself After Adele Interview Mishap

Following his interview setback with Adele, Australian reporter Matt Doran wants fans to go easy on him. Doran, who serves as one of the hosts of Channel 7's "The Weekend Sunrise," flew to London on Nov. 4 for an exclusive interview with Adele for her album, "30." During the sit-down...
thebrag.com

Sunrise host suspended after snubbing Adele in an interview

Sunrise host Matt Doran has been suspended for two weeks after he told Adele that he hadn’t bothered listening to her new album during an interview. The Weekend Sunrise host headed to London earlier this month to interview the pop star. It’s been reported that Doran didn’t ask Adele a single question about her new album.
NME

Australian TV host apologises for “terrible mistake” of “insulting” Adele before interview

An Australian TV host has apologised for “insulting” Adele in their recent shelved interview, calling it a “terrible mistake”. Matt Doran – from Channel 7 – flew from Sydney to London on November 4 to sit down with Adele for her one and only Australian interview to promote her latest record, but during the chat he admitted he hadn’t heard the album.
