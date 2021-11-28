ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Celebrate these heavenly holiday skies

By Mike Lynch
Pioneer Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what holidays you celebrate this time of year, there’s a lot to celebrate in the night sky this month. Believe it or not, there’s even a little Christmas tree in the night sky. I’ll tell you about that in a bit. December treats us to a major...

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

 

Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY
trueachievements.com

No Man's Sky to bring back expeditions over the holidays

You'll get a chance to go back through No Man's Sky's expeditions over the holidays, starting with Expedition 1: Pioneers. "We have always wanted starting a new expedition to be an exciting refresher, a way for experienced players to find a new perspective on No Man’s Sky, or for new players to find a part of the universe they hadn’t yet experienced," the devs say. "But this very busy year, and the limited-time nature of the expeditions, has meant that it has been difficult for some people to participate in them. As a one off, we wanted to give people who missed out on any of this year’s expeditions another chance to experience the unique challenges and rewards they offered over this Thanksgiving and Christmas period, when life slows down a bit and hopefully gives us all more free time! We’ve even managed to bring back the Normandy as a reward for those who missed out, which I know so many have asked for."
VIDEO GAMES
Pioneer Press

Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Planning to put telescopes under the tannenbaum?

Throughout the year, especially around this time, I receive many emails about purchasing a telescope, either for oneself or that special someone. Every year I try to provide a telescope buying guide for the Christmas shopping season. I certainly don’t consider myself a great expert, but I’ve had lots of experience purchasing telescopes. I also have a very understanding spouse who lets me indulge my passion. There are so many telescopes out there, and trying to choose the right one can make your head spin faster than a pulsar!
SAINT PAUL, MN
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Skywatch: Look for the 'Great Bear'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you’re out this week look up and you may find a famous constellation in the night sky. Ursa Major is the "Great Bear”. According to mythology Ursa Major was the maiden Callisto with whom Zeus had a son. In order to protect the two from his wife, Hera, Zeus turned them into bears and threw them into the night sky by their tails.
ASTRONOMY
Goldendale Sentinel

What’s in the Sky

We’re coming to the last month of the year, with the winter solstice, Christmas, snowy weather, and dark nights. Alas, in our part of the world most of those dark nights are also cloudy. Step outside when it is clear and enjoy the celestial sights!. Winter solstice comes on December...
ASTRONOMY
Newswatch 16

Skywatch 16: NASA's DART mission

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Science fiction is about to become reality. NASA is launching a first-of-its-kind spacecraft early Wednesday morning notes that will test the idea of deflecting an asteroid so that it doesn't threaten Earth. Newswatch 16's John Hickey shows us how this Hollywood fantasy became a real NASA mission...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Legit Reviews

December Is A Busy Month For Skywatchers

Backyard astronomers willing to brave the cold will have a lot to look forward to in December. One of the biggest happenings is the Geminids meteor shower, which will peak on December 14. This meteor shower runs every year between November 19 and December 24. Peak viewing time will be around 2 AM, with up to 120 meteors per minute possibly visible.
ASTRONOMY
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Skywatcher’s Guide: Brief but spectaculars

Skywatching during cold-weather months is challenging, but making the effort on these. December nights is paid back many times over with visions of the fleeting yet spectacular. The most transitory, and, in all likelihood most publicized, celestial event will the. appearance of Comet Leonard (C/2021 A1). Comet prediction is hard...
ASTRONOMY
outerbanksvoice.com

What’s Up: December 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA

What are some skywatching highlights in December 2021?. See three planets after sunset, but say goodbye to Venus as the “Evening Star” at the end of the month. Then have a hunt for newly discovered Comet Leonard in the early morning through mid-month. Finally, get up early on Dec. 14 to watch for Geminid meteors after local moonset, around 2 a.m.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
hampton.gov

Holidays in the Sky Laser Light Show

We’re lighting up the night sky with our 30 minute, holiday-themed laser light show! Experience holiday magic from the comfort of your car at the Hampton Coliseum parking lot on November 19, 20, and 21. These seven showings are free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required.
HAMPTON, VA
rockpapershotgun.com

Heaven's Vault is now a two volume novel

Heaven's Vault is a puzzle game about translating a fictional, ancient language, but it's also a rich narrative game. If you want to spend more time in its world, with its story and characters but without the puzzles (or space-sailing), then good news: Heaven's Vault is now available as a two volume novel from Jon Ingold, the original game's narrative director.
VIDEO GAMES
Comments / 0

