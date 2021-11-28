Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Celebrate these heavenly holiday skies

You'll get a chance to go back through No Man's Sky's expeditions over the holidays, starting with Expedition 1: Pioneers. "We have always wanted starting a new expedition to be an exciting refresher, a way for experienced players to find a new perspective on No Man’s Sky, or for new players to find a part of the universe they hadn’t yet experienced," the devs say. "But this very busy year, and the limited-time nature of the expeditions, has meant that it has been difficult for some people to participate in them. As a one off, we wanted to give people who missed out on any of this year’s expeditions another chance to experience the unique challenges and rewards they offered over this Thanksgiving and Christmas period, when life slows down a bit and hopefully gives us all more free time! We’ve even managed to bring back the Normandy as a reward for those who missed out, which I know so many have asked for."

