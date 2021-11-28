Vivo’s next Android device is a very powerful tablet

Tablets have been around even before smartphones came into being, first as bulky Windows-powered tablet PCs before Android and iOS took over. While Android tablets have also been in the market for years, the user experience still left a lot to be desired. Google’s mobile platform did at least make it possible for phone apps to be usable, at least compared to iOS before there was an iPadOS, the experience was still sub-optimal, and few developers went out of their way to improve it. With its upcoming Android 12L feature drop, however, Google is putting a heavy emphasis on large screens, and it’s giving developers everything they need to make apps work better on those devices.
