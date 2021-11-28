ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Vivo’s next Android device is a very powerful tablet

By Cosmin Vasile
Phone Arena
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivo’s smartphone business flourished in the last couple of year soon after Huawei’s fall into disgrace. The Chinese company has been active on all fronts, so it’s no wonder that the next Android device it plans to bring to the masses is...

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Device#Chinese#Digital Chat Station#Qualcomm#Tuv#Gsmarena
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Weak signal? How to get better Wi-Fi on your Android

The digital age got a shot in the arm (pardon the pun) when the pandemic forced us to move our everyday activities online. Remote work and education, shopping, video chats and conferencing have become more common than ever. You’re probably using your connected devices more than usual, and that can...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
makeuseof.com

How to Unlock an iPhone Without a Password

Apple offers some of the most secure devices in the world. Since it has the most secure system with Face ID or Touch ID, they might not work in some situations. You could also forget your passcode, which is even more problematic. If you're stuck in that situation, we'll help...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile investigating denied Black Friday iPhone 13 trade-ins

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. On the runup to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, carriers and retailers alike announced great trade-in deals, with some like T-Mobile's best Black Friday phone deals offering up to a grand for your current device if you buy one of the brand new iPhone 13 5G models:
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Apple is no longer signing iOS 15.1 for the iPhone

Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.1. Users will no longer be able to install iOS 15.1 on their iPhone. The only version of iOS that is now available to be installed is iOS 15.1.1. Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.1 for the iPhone. This means that anyone who wants to...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

iPads are out of stock, so I’m buying this tablet instead on Cyber Monday

If you’ve been pretty underwhelmed by the iPad deals going on, we’ve found the best of the Cyber Monday tablet deals for you. Right now, as part of the best Cyber Monday deals, you can buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for just $350 reduced from $650. It’s available direct from Samsung so you know it’s from a good source and reputable retailer. Sure, you can go trawling the Cyber Monday iPad deals, but we’re pretty confident most people will be delighted with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, especially Android owners.
ELECTRONICS
Telegraph

The best iPad and tablet Black Friday deals so far in the early 2021 sales

Tablets such as the iPad fit the gap between smartphone and laptop. They're a popular choice for those who don’t feel the need to splash their cash on the latest tech upgrades, and they've become increasingly powerful in recent years. Black Friday offers hefty discounts across hundreds of devices, so it’s an excellent time to shop.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Photo shows that Google is testing Material You design for Android's YouTube app

According to Android Police, some new buttons that Google is testing for the Android version of the YouTube app point toward the release of a Material You update for the popular video streamer. According to Google, Material You is "a radical new way to think about design. Material You will transform design for Android, for Google, and for the entire tech industry."
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Watch 8 rumors: Health features, design changes and more

Apple has announced a new version of its popular Apple Watch every year since the launch of the original. So there's a good chance the company is already working on a follow-up to the Apple Watch Series 7 even though we're months away from a launch. This year's Apple-made digital timepiece didn't receive many significant changes apart from an enlarged screen, faster charging and improved durability. That means the company might be paving the way for a more pronounced revamp in the next-gen Apple Watch, especially in the health department -- and especially in light of the prolonged reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

How to change backgrounds in Teams on your Android device

Microsoft announced that it's making Custom Backgrounds available. We are, of course, talking about the Android version of the Teams app. The feature's rollout process is expected to finish by the end of the month. You can blur your background or add a predefined or uploaded picture. Microsoft has just...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Android 12L will leave developers fewer excuses to snub tablets

Tablets have been around even before smartphones came into being, first as bulky Windows-powered tablet PCs before Android and iOS took over. While Android tablets have also been in the market for years, the user experience still left a lot to be desired. Google’s mobile platform did at least make it possible for phone apps to be usable, at least compared to iOS before there was an iPadOS, the experience was still sub-optimal, and few developers went out of their way to improve it. With its upcoming Android 12L feature drop, however, Google is putting a heavy emphasis on large screens, and it’s giving developers everything they need to make apps work better on those devices.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

AetherSX2 is a PS2 emulator for Android that seems very promising

It's early days yet, but all the pieces are in place for this to be the PS2 emulator we've been waiting for. AetherSX2 is a new PS2 emulator for Android that’s currently in closed alpha testing. The primary developer behind the emulator answered some questions for us about what to...
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Why Android tablets are awesome, yet I use an iPad

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. I love a good Android tablet – it's a tech enthusiast's dream device. You can either use it as most people do – for watching videos, web browsing, social media… Or go above and beyond – get a keyboard and a mouse, use Samsung DeX (if available) for a PC-like desktop experience, tinker with different launchers, heck, even run Linux if you want to.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy