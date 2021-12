1. BNPL options will rise in-store. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) was a hot trend in 2021 and will continue to be a top retail priority in 2022. Where we’ll see the most activity with BNPL in 2022 is retailers extending that payment option to their stores. During the past year, retailers saw the benefit of offering BNPL on their e-commerce sites – now they want to capitalize on those benefits in the physical retail setting.

