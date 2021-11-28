ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Aston Villa Head Coach Steven Gerrard Will Try to Make a January Move for Liverpool’s Joe Gomez

By Charlie Webb
 4 days ago

According to reports, Liverpool legend and current Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will try to sign Joe Gomez this January for Villa.

Joe Gomez is still one of the best young defenders in world football and he has pretty much won everything you can at club level.

However, due to injuries and players in front of him, the England centre-back hasn't been able to feature as much as he wished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0moqKb_0d8TabaJ00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Also, with the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig last summer, Gomez seems to have fallen down the pecking order even more for the Reds.

The 24-year-old only has 13 minutes in the Premier League this season and one Champions League start.

Steven Gerrard Set to Try and Loan Joe Gomez in January

Due to this lack of playing time, Joe Gomez could be looking at securing a move away from Merseyside.

According to The Sunday Mirror, the 24-year-old already has a suitor eyeing him up for a potential move.

Former Liverpool player and current Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is weighing up signing the defender on loan.

The report claims that Gerrard will test the waters with a loan offer in January for Gomez.

This makes more sense when you delve deeper into Liverpool's reported transfer activity.

We have been linked a lot with Torino's Gleison Bremer and more recently, Barcelona starlet Ronald Araúj.

With Gomez potentially eyeing up a move elsewhere to find regular playing time, Liverpool may be looking to replace him ASAP so they don't have a repeat of last season.

