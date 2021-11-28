ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Real Madrid Initiate Transfer Discussions With Liverpool's Mohamed Salah And Still Want PSG's Kylian Mbappe

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago

A report has emerged suggesting that Real Madrid have initiated transfer discussions with Mohamed Salah's representatives with a view to taking him to the Santiago Bernabéu next summer.

The 29 year old has been in sensational form for Liverpool so far this season scoring 17 goals in all competitions with many now labelling him the best player in the world.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The report from Bernabeu Digital claims that whilst PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe remains the primary target for Florentino Perez, they are also keen to take Salah to Spain.

It also claims that the Egyptian's favourite team is Real Madrid and that discussions have been initiated with his entourage.

Salah's current deal at Liverpool ends in June 2023 and Reds fans are desperate to see this extended.

Talks have been dragging on with no resolution as of yet and owners FSG will come under pressure should it get to the stage where Liverpool could lose their talisman.

The striker has publicly declared that he wants to stay at Liverpool for life so it would appear to be the contents of the offer that is so far causing a stalemate.

The Spanish publication also say that Real Madrid are looking at Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger.

Author Verdict

This would appear to be a non starter. Mbappe is clearly Real Madrid's number one target and they would not be able to secure the services of both players.

With Salah declaring he wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career recently, it's clear what he wants and FSG need to get the situation sorted sooner rather than later.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Facebook
