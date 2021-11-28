ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tributes, stand-up comedy and holiday shows to ring in last month of year

By Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun Senior Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flurry of shows will ring in the new month. Classic Albums Live will perform The Eagles's greatest hits today at Savannah Center for its last show in the recent series....

