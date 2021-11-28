Round we go

Mizzette Fuenzalida still has the cello she got right before heading to college. It is part of a passion that’s lasted for about 60 years. Fuenzalida grew up in Europe and South America and had a musical upbringing. Her mother was a classical pianist and her father was a violinist. Fuenzalida followed the family tradition and got involved in the musical world, even studying with the organist at the American Cathedral in Paris. Her family moved to the United States when she was in the ninth grade. Although her mother’s family is from Chautauqua, New York, French and Spanish were spoken all the time in her household. There was just a “smattering” of English.

