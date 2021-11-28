ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Jurgen Klopp Gives His ‘Approval’ to Sign Colombian Luis Diaz as FC Porto ‘Do Not Rule Out’ Selling Him

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

According to recent reports from Portugal, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Luis Diaz next year.

Liverpool have been linked with a lot of wide players over the past six months, from West Ham's Jarrod Bowen to unlikely ones like PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2AiQ_0d8Ta99K00
IMAGO / LaPresse

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah going to AFCON in January, Liverpool will most likely lose a lot of goals with them departing.

Due to that, Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked with a lot of attacking players.

One player who keeps getting linked is FC Porto's star man Luis Diaz.

Jurgen Klopp Gives 'Approval' to Sign Luis Diaz

In a recent report from Diario Record, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given his 'approval' to sign the dynamic winger.

Everton v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Premier League Preview: Rafael Benitez Faces Liverpool In Merseyside Derby, Manchester United And Arsenal Fight For Top Four

Premier League Predictions: Liverpool Add More Misery On Everton? Can Arsenal Knock Manchester United Out Of Top Four Race? Steven Gerrard To Outdo Pep Guardiola?

The report also goes on to claim that Klopp was ‘delighted’ with the wingers performances against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Despite Diaz having an €80million release clause and a contract with Porto until 2024, Record claims that the Portuguese club ‘do not rule out’ the possibility of selling him next summer.

It seems like Porto are going to do what they can to keep the Colombian at the club until next summer so that could rule Liverpool out of signing him.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool are hoping to compound Everton’s misery when they travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a terrific run of form, having beaten Arsenal and Porto before thrashing Southampton last weekend all in the space of eight days. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool came into the midweek round of fixtures just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have already scored 39 goals in 13 Premier League games this season. However, for Everton, fortunes are far bleaker. Rafael Benitez is under increasing pressure after the Toffees limped to a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail

'It makes absolute sense that Neco is here developing every day': Jurgen Klopp hints at a new role for Liverpool star Williams as he waves away talk of a January loan after being impressed by his Wales performances

Neco Williams might not be seeing much game-time right now but Jurgen Klopp has big plans for the youngster, especially after watching him star for Wales. While Klopp has only granted Williams a single EFL Cup start this season, Dragons stand-in coach Rob Page has put his faith in the 20-year-old, who played 90 minutes against Belarus and Belgium this international break.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Porto#Colombian#Psg#Afcon#Diario Record#The Champions League#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Liverpool starlet Tyler Morton set to make Champions League debut against Porto just days after Premier League bow, with Jurgen Klopp keen to develop teenage midfielder

Tyler Morton will take the latest exciting step in his promising career on Wednesday night when he gets his first taste of Champions League football. Morton, a 19-year-old Academy graduate who plays in midfield, has been training with Liverpool’s first team since pre-season. His progress has been chartered by Klopp’s assistant, Pep Lijnders, and Vitor Matos, Liverpool’s elite development coach and he has made significant strides.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on integrity, the challenge of Porto and Morton

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before his side's Champions League home game against Porto on Wednesday. Despite Liverpool already being through to the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games to go, Klopp said the club will “always respect the competition” when asked about team selection. He added that he is yet to make a decision on the availability of Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson for the game but says both are “OK”;
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool 2-0 Porto: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tells BT Sport: "It was good, we could have done better and been more calm n the first half but we were a bit hectic. That is not unusual when you put a team out that has not played together a lot. Some people think we might play an easy game but we were not here for that, Anfield is sold out so we want to go (for it).
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jurgen Klopp hails Thiago Alcantara ‘thunderball’ in Liverpool win over Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Thiago Alcantara’s “thunderball” goal which set them on their way to a 2-0 victory over Porto and a fifth successive Champions League win. The Spain international broke the deadlock with a delicious low, first-time, 25-yard half-volley which was subsequently added to by Mohamed Salah’s sixth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
282
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy