It’s that time of year again for retrospectives as well as forward-looking predictions of wishes. Although there are still 32 days left before the year is actually over, Google is already releasing the list of what its users have reported as their favorites from the company’s wide selection of apps and games for Android and all its incarnations, including wearables and TVs. Like every other year, a good number of the names on the winners’ list might not be familiar to most Android users or smartphone users in general. In fact, the actual winners for each category might catch you by surprise even.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO