Real Vision chief executive and macro guru Raoul Pal is offering his insights into the direction of the metaverse and which crypto project will come out on top. The former Goldman Sachs executive says in a new interview with InvestAnswers that although he’s made huge gains by investing in The Sandbox (SAND), valued at $6.19 at time of writing, it’s hard to say what has value today will hold true down the road.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO