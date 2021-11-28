What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Downing Street has rejected a suggestion from a minister that staff parties should be cancelled or scaled back in the run-up to Christmas.Coming just two days after the Prime Minister urged people to carry on as normal with their Christmas plans, business minister George Freeman appeared to muddy the waters by suggesting parties may depend on how many people are attending.But No 10 slapped down the suggestion, saying restrictions on numbers were “not in the regulations”.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I think, as you know, Government advice does not set any limits on numbers.”He added: “There is nothing...
Comments / 0