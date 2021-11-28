ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Omicron coronavirus variant has shown the “pandemic is...

lebanon-express.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What we know — and don't know — about omicron, the new covid variant

LONDON — South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus that they say is behind a recent spike in covid-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa alerted the World Health Organization in recent...
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
The Independent

EU drug regulator starts reviewing new coronavirus vaccine

The European Union drug regulator said Thursday it has started a rolling review of a new coronavirus vaccine made by French startup Valneva, the first step toward giving the vaccine the green light to be used in the 27-nation EU.Approval by the European Medicines Agency would add another vaccine to the EU’s armory against COVID-19 as the bloc ramps up administering booster shots and some countries are preparing to deliver shots of Pfizer’s vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.Last month, the EU’s executive commission approved a contract with Valneva for member nations to buy almost 27 million doses...
The Independent

Covid omicron news – live: ‘True threat’ unlikely to be known before new year, as trial finds best boosters

The true threat posed by the omicron variant of coronavirus is unlikely to be known before new year, scientific advisers to the government have warned.Experts from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling believe “the worse the problem is going to be, the earlier we will know” – but it is expected to take a month for data to indicate whether hospitalisations will surge among the vaccinated.A clinical trial testing the effects of booster jabs found that the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna provide the most significant rise in immunity levels from a third dose.The US has confirmed 10...
Sajid Javid
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Lebanon-Express

WHO expects more Omicron data 'within days'

The World Health Organization expects to have more information on the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus within days, its technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said in a briefing on Wednesday.
The Independent

Nervtag scientist ‘would not feel safe’ at Christmas party over Covid fears

An influential scientist has warned that he would not feel safe going to a Christmas party this year as Boris Johnson insisted there was no need to cancel festive plans over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said “the chances of getting infected were too high” to have a party.His comments came after the Prime Minister and Health Secretary Sajid Javid tried to calm fears about Christmas as the hospitality industry warned it had suffered a “slew of cancellations”.Prof Openshaw, an expert in experimental medicine...
WEKU

A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
newschain

Scientists may have identified trigger behind Covid vaccine-induced blood clots

Scientists believe they may have found the “trigger” behind the extremely rare blood clot complications stemming from the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. According to an international team of researchers from Cardiff and the US, the reaction can be traced to the way the adenovirus used by the vaccine to shuttle the coronavirus’ genetic material into cells binds with a specific protein in the blood, known as platelet factor 4 (PF4).
The Independent

Vaccination centres to pop up ‘like Christmas trees’ as PM sets booster target

Temporary vaccination centres are to pop up “like Christmas trees”, Boris Johnson said as he set the challenge of offering all adults Covid-19 booster jabs in just 62 days.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the booster programme was being “put on steroids”, but what does mean for the roll-out of the programme?– Who is eligible for a booster?Vaccination experts advised on Monday that the booster programme should be extended to include all adults amid concerns about the Omicron variant – making 14 million more people eligible for a booster shot.– When will I get it?The Prime Minister said that all...
The Independent

Christmas party numbers should not be limited, says No 10

Downing Street has rejected a suggestion from a minister that staff parties should be cancelled or scaled back in the run-up to Christmas.Coming just two days after the Prime Minister urged people to carry on as normal with their Christmas plans, business minister George Freeman appeared to muddy the waters by suggesting parties may depend on how many people are attending.But No 10 slapped down the suggestion, saying restrictions on numbers were “not in the regulations”.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I think, as you know, Government advice does not set any limits on numbers.”He added: “There is nothing...
newschain

Omicron: What do we know about the new Covid-19 variant?

The next three weeks are going to be weeks of “scientific uncertainty” when it comes to the new Omicron variant, according to England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam. As the world waits for the “mist to clear”, Prof Van-Tam said there is “no time to delay” as it...
