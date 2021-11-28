ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns vs Ravens early Sunday injury updates

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens square off on Sunday Night Football with a lot on the line in the AFC North. The Ravens lead the division despite struggling in multiple areas throughout the year. The Browns trail in the division despite high expectations and a 6-5 record coming into the week.

Health has been a big story for both teams this year and could be again for this game but most for the home team. Baltimore entered the day with 10 players listed as questionable for the game and two listed as out. Cleveland, on the other hand, only had two players listed as questionable and one player out.

Both the Browns and the Ravens made a bunch of moves on Saturday to get the roster in the best shape for the game.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network early Sunday morning, the Browns will have both of their questionable players available for today’s game:

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens will have their speedy wide receiver as long as he doesn’t have a pregame setback:

Calais Campbell is one of the other big names that is questionable for Baltimore. He must pass the league’s concussion protocols to play in tonight’s game. He has missed practice all week while being in the protocol.

We will get both teams’ inactives list about 90 minutes before kickoff to find out who is officially in and who is officially out.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

