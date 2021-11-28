ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game balls: Five Notre Dame football players who shined against Stanford

By Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame capped an 11-1 regular season with a 45-14 victory over Stanford. Here are five Fighting Irish players who helped head coach Brian Kelly win a third-straight game against the Cardinal. TE Michael Mayer. The sophomore tight end broke the single-season school record with his 64th reception in...

notredame.rivals.com

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Stanford Week

Wow, I honestly cannot believe it’s already time for our 12th week of this project’s weekly meetings. It seems like just yesterday I was assigning red scorecard circles to the offensive line, the defense, Brian Kelly’s joke delivery, etc. after that wild Week 1 win over Florida State. We’ve gone...
FanSided

Notre Dame football rolls over Stanford, finishes 11-1 regular season

The Notre Dame football team went into Stanford Stadium and pummeled the Cardinal, as they finished out their regular season with an 11-1 record. After watching Ohio State lose their second game of the season, and Alabama barely beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl, it was time for the Notre Dame football team to make a statement in primetime. Going west to take on Stanford, the Irish were big-time favorites against the Cardinal, and it was clear from the get-go why.
22 WSBT

No. 6 Notre Dame beats Stanford 45-14

PALO ALTO, CA — No. 6 Notre Dame beat Stanford 45-14, to close the regular season 11-1. The Irish marched right through Stanford's defense on it's opening possession. Notre Dame gained 74-yards in five plays. Jack Coan was 4-4 on the drive, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Braden Lenzy to put Note Dame in front 7-0 just 5:21 into the game.
IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Notre Dame Receivers, Michael Mayer, College Football Playoff

Five takeaways from the Notre Dame victory over Stanford. 1. I’m thinking back to August when Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy said that this group of receivers would be “explosive.” The projection was an offshoot of last year when the Irish lacked playmakers in that area. You never know how it’s going to turn out but the word I’d use is resilient. They lost Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins Jr. to injuries. Lawrence Keys III, who would’ve played had he stuck around, decided he was going to hit the transfer portal. But Kevin Austin, freshman Lorenzo Styles, and Lenzy, along with a slew of dependable parts, like Chris Tyree, Deion Colzie, Kyren Williams, and the incomparable Michael Mayer, turned into a diverse, productive group. Mayer, Austin, Lenzy, and Styles combined for 23 receptions, 306 total yards, and one touchdown in the 45-14 win over Stanford. Tyree and Williams were running backs who were good pass catchers. Overall, this was an outstanding performance by the receivers.
Scarlet Nation

Five thoughts: Notre Dame beats Stanford 45-14 to wrap up regular season

Notre Dame has reached the 11-win mark for the third time in the last four years. The No. 6 Irish (11-1) defeated Stanford 45-14 in their regular-season finale for their seventh straight win. They won their third straight game against the Cardinal and will retain the Legends Trophy for another season.
Scarlet Nation

How Notre Dame came out firing in the passing game to handily beat Stanford

Thousands of Notre Dame fans infiltrated Stanford Stadium for the Fighting Irish’s regular season finale against the Cardinal. They likely arrived with expectations of watching the Irish run all over a Stanford defense that ranked among the worst in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Instead, they saw an aerial attack from...
Sporting News

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Stanford on today? Time, TV schedule for 2021 football rivalry game

Notre Dame will look to earn a competitive bowl game slot as they prepare to face Stanford on the road. A win against Stanford to end the regular season will boost the Fighting Irish's chances at earning a competitive bowl game slot. After throwing for 285 yards with two touchdowns during Notre Dame's 55-0 shutout victory over Georgia Tech last week, quarterback Jack Coan will lead Notre Dame against the Cardinals.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Notre Dame strikes first as Coan finds Lenzy against Stanford

The Irish came out with some intensity on their first two series of the game. Defensively, the unit was flying around the ball and forced Stanford into a very quick 3-and-out. When the offense got the ball, immediately quarterback Jack Coan was asked to stretch the field and that’s what he did. The senior found Kevin Austin for a 33-yard play that launched a 5-play, 74-yard scoring drive that lasted just 3 minutes. The final play of the drive saw Coan find another one of his wide receivers, Braden Lenzy for this 16-yard strike for the first score of the game and a 7-0 over the host Stanford.
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
