Game balls: Five Notre Dame football players who shined against Stanford

Five takeaways from the Notre Dame victory over Stanford. 1. I’m thinking back to August when Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy said that this group of receivers would be “explosive.” The projection was an offshoot of last year when the Irish lacked playmakers in that area. You never know how it’s going to turn out but the word I’d use is resilient. They lost Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins Jr. to injuries. Lawrence Keys III, who would’ve played had he stuck around, decided he was going to hit the transfer portal. But Kevin Austin, freshman Lorenzo Styles, and Lenzy, along with a slew of dependable parts, like Chris Tyree, Deion Colzie, Kyren Williams, and the incomparable Michael Mayer, turned into a diverse, productive group. Mayer, Austin, Lenzy, and Styles combined for 23 receptions, 306 total yards, and one touchdown in the 45-14 win over Stanford. Tyree and Williams were running backs who were good pass catchers. Overall, this was an outstanding performance by the receivers.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO