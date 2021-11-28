ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week Notes 21#47

By Ton Zijlstra
zylstra.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week I recovered from Covid-19. I mostly kept to myself on the top floor of our home and later in the week also in my home office space. Y went back to school Tuesday after no longer showing symptoms. We went in for an official test on Monday. E continued...

www.zylstra.org

