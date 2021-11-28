North Catholic Football Team Falls in WPIAL Title Game

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
Members of Clemson's coaching staff stopped by the high school of a top running back target in the class of 2023 on Wednesday. Running backs coach C.J. Spiller and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter were (...)
Boonville (Mo.) High four-star edge rusher DJ Wesolak dropped his top schools on Wednesday. “Right now I have Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Oregon, USC and Missouri and LSU and Penn State,” Wesolak told 247Sports. Wesolak took an official to USC in June. He has Missouri scheduled for the second weekend of...
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
Watching helplessly from the sideline, Avery Johnson desperately wished for one more chance in the Class 5A state championship game. The star Maize quarterback never got his wish. Mill Valley withstood a late Maize rally for a 28-14 win, capturing the program’s third straight Class 5A title at Carnie Smith...
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second-straight season, the Zionsville football team left it all on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Class 5A State Championship game. But while they did everything they could, Cathedral proved to be a little too much. Zionsville fell in the state title game 34-14,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Central High School football is one game away from their third state title in four years, but in order to come out on top, they’ll have to take down a team that had Central’s number this season. "I am very excited about their growth and...
PITTSBURGH — As he stood at the podium for his team's postgame press conference, the look on the face of Nick Nardone, head coach of the Beaver Falls High School football team, said it all.
Before he could open his mouth to answer the first question asked, his combination of confusion and disappointment were clear....
This afternoon, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the NCAA has opted to add a 42nd bowl game on the fly to accommodate all bowl-eligible teams. The unnamed bowl will be played in Texas and feature two Group of Five teams. Now, all 84 bowl eligible teams can participate in a postseason game.
Auburn football fans can finally stop worrying about Bryan Harsin jumping ship after a single .500 season on the Plains. After rumors linked Harsin to his native Pacific Northwest, the Washington Huskies went with a different option, silencing the Harsin-UW rumors once and for all with the hiring of Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer as its next head coach.
The Lancaster football team was in position to win an unprecedented sixth straight AA title game in last Saturday’s final game against Bennett at Highmark Stadium. However, the historic script wasn’t to be, and the Legends finished with a score of 10-14. Lancaster opened scoring in the first half with a field goal, however, Bennett counterattacked in the second frame. […]
HAZLET – Raritan’s deflating 28-7 loss to Haddonfield in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 2 final at a packed Joseph J. DeVirgilio Field on Friday night was a frustrating illustration of how executing in crucial spots can be more important than putting up bigger overall numbers when a championship is on the line.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s five and counting for the North Allegheny girls volleyball program. The Tigers became the second school in PIAA history to win five consecutive titles with a 3-1 win over Parkland in the Class 4A final, the last of four championship matches Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.
It’s going to be a District 4 rematch for the Class 4A state championship. After two dominant showings in the state semifinals, Marshfield (12-0) and Marist Catholic (9-2) will lock horns again for the title. The Pirates won the Oct. 29 matchup 48-41 in Marshfield. The championship game will be...
For a team with a 2,000-yard passer, Beaver Falls opted for a ground game Friday night. It worked out as the Tigers are headed back to Heinz Field for the WPIAL Class 2A title game. Beaver Falls scored twice before Steel Valley ran an offensive play en route to a...
GARLAND, Texas (KXII) -The Gunter Lady Tigers fell 3-1 to the Bushland Lady Falcons is the Class 3A Volleyball State Championship. Gunter finishes the season as the state runner up. ”We’re definitely learning every year as we go and I’m very proud of the girls commitment to wanting to keep...
The FIU Panthers extended their season losing streak to ten games as they were trounced by the North Texas Mean Green by a score of 49-7 in FIU’s home finale. For the Panthers, it has been a busy week in their football program as head coach Butch Davis announced earlier this week he would not be returing following the conclusion of the season, adding his frustrations on the administration saying they are “sabotaging the program.”
As Chick’s Picks continued her cruise on the Highway to Heinz this week, she ran into a bit of a detour along the way. After programming her crystal ball’s GPS, Chick’s Picks noticed that an unexpected stop had been added to her route. Then, Chick’s Picks remembered the WPIAL championships also run through Norwin High School, site of the Class 6A title game this week.
Devin Whitlock, Quinton Martin, Cole Weightman, Tommy Kovatch and the boys in green are heading to Heinz Field in search of a WPIAL championship. Belle Vernon will play for the WPIAL Class 4A title after knocking off No. 5 seed and rival Thomas Jefferson, 21-7, on Friday at West Mifflin.
