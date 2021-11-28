Local College Football Scores

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
Nobody can really blame Riley for his decision to ditch the Sooners, but the way he went about it definitely left something to be desired. His manner of handling himself is why this one-word sign went up at Oklahoma after his exit, not the fact that he left. On Tuesday...
Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
It's late in the college football season, which means that there are plenty of rumors regarding whether Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will be sticking around in South Bend next year. It looks like he'll be giving it another go. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports that Kelly will...
After one of the first practices of the season, the head coach of the freshman basketball team at Notre Dame Preparatory in Pontiac, Mich., gave his 14 players a task — set up a group chat so they could communicate practice times and coordinate transportation to games. The 14- and...
Just moments ago, Michigan State alum Draymond Green fired back at LeBron James. LeBron began trash talking Green via Twitter on Saturday during Ohio State’s blowout win against Michigan State. “Can somebody check in on my brother @Money23Green please! Haven’t heard from him today,” LeBron said on Twitter. “#GoBuckeyes OH……...
Boonville (Mo.) High four-star edge rusher DJ Wesolak dropped his top schools on Wednesday. “Right now I have Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Oregon, USC and Missouri and LSU and Penn State,” Wesolak told 247Sports. Wesolak took an official to USC in June. He has Missouri scheduled for the second weekend of...
For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
Mac Jones has made everyone lose their minds. The Patriots rookie is the quarterback upon whom no one can agree, apparently. There are corners of the football-watching universe that would say he’s a product of Bill Belichick’s system. There are others that believe the aforementioned group has no idea what it’s looking at.
Comments / 0