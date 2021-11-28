Sherdog Redraft: 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 19

Welcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week we will take our best shot at UFC Fight Night 198. "UFC Vegas 43" wraps up a stretch of 10 shows in 10 weeks for the UFC, and it's definitely a quiet lineup of fights compared to the last few weeks, but there is a surprising amount of parity on the card. Of the dozen fights scheduled for the UFC Apex this Saturday, over half of them feature a favorite no higher than -150, and several are virtually even, according to the sports books. One of those close favorites is co-main event participant Sean Brady; the red-hot welterweight prospect who has drawn his first Top-10 assignment in longtime contender Michael Chiesa. The oddsmakers favor him by a slight margin to pass the test, and so do the Pick 'Em participants.

