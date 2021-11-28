One Injured In Single Vehicle Crash On Highway 35 On Saturday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) -One person was killed and another severely injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident on Egan Drive near McDonald's at around three Saturday morning. People who called 911 reported two individuals were near the damaged vehicle and reported that one was not breathing. Dispatch provided CPR instructions over the phone and the bystanders continued CPR until police and Capital City Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
A female driver suffered major injuries and her male passenger was killed in a collision Sunday afternoon east of Modesto, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred about 3:55 p.m. on Bentley Road at Kemper Road and involved a Toyota sedan and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The intersection is northwest of Milnes and Albers roads.
The crash occurred on Thursday morning in Indian River County. Photo supplied. A 60-year-old Sebastian man is dead following a single-car crash Monday morning on U.S. 1 in northern Indian River County, according to officials.
ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after flipping over her SUV on a neighborhood street in Rohnert Park.
The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said it received a 9-1-1 call at around 9:46 a.m. about a crash on Fairway Drive near Flores Avenue.
Police and fire units arrived on the scene within minutes and found the vehicle on its side and the driver still inside the vehicle. With help from fire personnel, the driver was able to climb out through the SUV’s sunroof of her vehicle.
Scene of an injury crash in Rohnert Park, December 1, 2021. (Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety)
The Rohnert Park resident was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The initial investigation revealed she may have suffered some type of medical emergency, which caused her to crash into a parked construction truck and flip over on its side, the DPS said.
Fairway Drive was blocked between Flores Avenue and Golf Course Drive for approximately 30 minutes while emergency personnel were on the scene.
Emergency crews responded to a fatal auto accident occurring at a location on Highway 411 north just before 2:00 Sunday afternoon. According to reports, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole snapping it in half, knocking it along with live power lines to the ground. Cherokee County...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and two other injured after a three-vehicle crash in Phoenix Sunday morning. Just before 10:30 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a crash near 31st and Northern avenues. Police investigators say a westbound sedan crossed the median and hit a minivan traveling east in the opposite lanes. The collision caused a third sedan to hit the back of the minivan, police say. Two men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the minivan, 65-year-old Hajric Mirsad, died from his injuries.
A driver and a passenger from the Twin Cities area were injured in a one-vehicle roller on Interstate 94, west of Highway 79 in Evansville Township, on Saturday, Nov. 27. The driver Tim Lovaasen, 73, of Bloomington, was heading eastbound on I-94 with passenger Russ Lovaasen, 69, of Minneapolis, when he drove a 2012 Ford Expedition into the center median. The Expedition became airborne and rolled before coming to rest on its wheels, according to the State Patrol.
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) -Crews are investigating a crash in Sullivan County. Details are limited right now, but Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom told us one person was airlifted from the single-vehicle crash. That person's condition is unclear. It happened around 6 P.M. Sunday at 650 South and 500 East. That...
Two people were taken to Floyd/Cherokee Medical Center on Tuesday following what turned out to be a three car crash on the Bypass in front of Tractor Supply. A third person was also checked at the scene by medics and released. The Centre Police and Fire Departments and Floyd EMS...
From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Jasper woman on Friday, November 19, at approximately 9:13 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jenny Self, 48, was fatally injured when the 2011 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving left the roadway and struck a […]
The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the community’s help with a Nov. 19 single-vehicle accident investigation — a crash that resulted in the driver’s death. The department’s Traffic Enforcement and Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating a single-vehicle accident fatality that took place on Friday, Nov. 19, in the area of North Jeff Davis Drive and Fenwyck Commons. The accident took place at approximately 7:40 p.m., city staff said.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash at approximately 7:25 p.m. Monday has claimed the life of an Anniston man. Dwayne E. Hicks, 53, was fatally injured when the 2021 Harley Davidson he was operating left the roadway and overturned. Hicks was pronounced deceased at the scene...
SHELBY COUNTY, (WAND)- One man is dead after a single fatal vehicle crash in Shelby County. According to police, on Sunday at approximately 2:06 p.m., Robert Scribner, 30, of Charleston, IL, was traveling south on 1000E near 1800N in Shelby County, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete bridge support, coming to rest in a ravine on the right side of the road.
GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Three young adults were transported to Vidant Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Greenville officials responded to a call at 12:04 am of a single-vehicle crash on Arlington Boulevard. According to officials, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Arlington Blvd through the intersection […]
A driver running a stop sign led to a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night in Salina. A 34-year-old Salina woman was going south on College Ave. when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with South Street. Her 2000 Dodge Intrepid then collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse going west on South. One of the five people in the Traverse, a 52-year-old woman, suffered facial injuries and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center.
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Carrsville on Monday morning, Nov. 22, that resulted in the death of the driver. A Monday afternoon VSP press release stated that it was at approximately 9:35 a.m. that State Police were called to investigate the crash. Officials said in the...
A vehicle crashed into three parked cars in Montclair early Sunday morning. Montclair Rollover Crash (; 3:43) Montclair: Just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, , Montclair Fire Department responded to Palo Verde Street and Monte Vista Avenue for reports of a single vehicle rollover crash. Arriving engines located one vehicle on its side that had crashed into three parked cars. The driver was not transported to a hospital, but was given a Field Sobriety Test at the scene by Montclair Police Department officers.
MAIZE, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was injured Friday night in a single vehicle accident in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Darryon Cushinberry was traveling on K-96 near 119th Street West around 9:30 p.m. when he swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle left the road and struck a guardrail.
On Monday, 33-year-old Moriah Schaffer, from Vancouver, sustained injuries following a car crash on Interstate 5 while officers charged 42-year-old Sean Holiday, of Longview, on suspicion of DUI. The single-vehicle accident took place at around 11 p.m. near Milepost 15. The preliminary investigation showed that a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta driven...
POULTNEY — A 27-year-old man from Castleton was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Poultney yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 9:40 a.m. According to the report, Benjamin Kainen was headed north when he lost control of his vehicle and exited off the west side of the road, hitting a telephone phone.
