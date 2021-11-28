One Injured In Single Vehicle Crash On Highway 35 On Saturday

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after flipping over her SUV on a neighborhood street in Rohnert Park. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said it received a 9-1-1 call at around 9:46 a.m. about a crash on Fairway Drive near Flores Avenue. Police and fire units arrived on the scene within minutes and found the vehicle on its side and the driver still inside the vehicle. With help from fire personnel, the driver was able to climb out through the SUV’s sunroof of her vehicle. Scene of an injury crash in Rohnert Park, December 1, 2021. (Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety) The Rohnert Park resident was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The initial investigation revealed she may have suffered some type of medical emergency, which caused her to crash into a parked construction truck and flip over on its side, the DPS said. Fairway Drive was blocked between Flores Avenue and Golf Course Drive for approximately 30 minutes while emergency personnel were on the scene.

