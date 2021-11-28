TUCK IN: Drag Brunch

Enjoy unlimited fizz and sharing plates that are sure to maki you smile. You know the name ROKA. It’s often been thought of as one of London’s best Japanese restaurants And now? You’re getting an unmissable discount for their iconic bottomless brunch. Scoop up this sweet, sweet offer and you can indulge in a feast of ten mouthwatering small plates, plus a main dish and a dessert platter. That’s a lot of food. Some of the dishes to look out for include signature sashimi, gyoza, salmon teriyaki, glazed ribs and robata skewers that are sure to make a lasting impression. Of course, no feast would be complete without a few tipples. Which is exactly why this place is throwing in a bellini and unlimited bubbly, red or white wine. Kanpai!

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO