Movies

Christmas City - Elf (2pm - last entry 1.45pm)

 5 days ago

Drive-in to a snow globe of festive cheer at Christmas City this December.

The Cullman Tribune

Pop-up drive-in to bring Christmas movies to Cullman Fairgrounds for December

CULLMAN, Ala. – Throwback Outdoor Cinema, a pop-up drive in theatre, will be presenting holiday films at the Cullman Fairgrounds throughout the month of December. Only 45 tickets are available per film. Advance tickets are now on sale at Throwback Outdoor Cinema Event through Eventbrite for $25 per vehicle. The gates are open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the films. Kernel Kullman popcorn is also available for pre-order if you purchase your ticket in advance. Here is the list of dates and films featured: 12/4 and 12/5 – “Elf” 5:30pm12/10 – “Home Alone” 6:30pm12/11 – “Ernest Saves Christmas” 5:30pm12/12 – “A Christmas Story” 5:30pm12/17 – “The Polar Express” 6:30pm12/18 – “It’s a Wonderful Life” 5:30pm12/19 – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” 5:30pm12/22 – “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 6:30pm12/23 – “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 6:30pm To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/throwback-outdoor-cinema-36125439233?ref=eofblike&fbclid=IwAR1B60NaCOKFRyRDoUC2iLZUL28YjV6uwjkkMD8TfDN2qMcBeWTLBNkPeoU. The Fairgrounds are located at 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
Times-Union Newspaper

‘Elf, The Musical’ Offers The Gift Of Laughter This Christmas

Friday is opening night for “Elf, the Musical” – theater’s take on the hit 2003 Will Ferrell movie – at the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts. Back in Warsaw to play Buddy Hobbs is Anthony Cataldo, who appeared in all six shows of the 2019 season, including “Matilda,” “Oklahoma!,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Hands on a Hardbody.”
MOVIES
Collider

10 Great Modern Christmas Movies That Rival ‘Elf’

For today's audiences, modern holiday comedy Elf is right up there with It's a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street in terms of beloved Christmas classics. But, what other movies set during the Yuletide season deserve to join their ranks? Recent holiday movies that have built stories around LGBTQ+ love stories (Carol, Happiest Season) and under-represented communities (Tangerine, Tokyo Godfathers) stand out. In addition, many modern seasonal films have integrated other genres into the merry festivities (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Krampus).
MOVIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Lighting up the Christmas spirit with Santa, elf

Jennifer and Keith McNeece have taken pride over the past 18 years in putting Christmas lights on their house. This year, for the second year, they increased the wattage in their plans as a way to ensure the Christmas spirit continues to be felt, even amid a pandemic. "I gotta...
FESTIVAL
copiahmonitor.com

Entries sought for C.S. Christmas Parade

The Crystal Springs Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The theme this year is “Christmas Carol.”. Parade registration forms are available at the Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce office and can be found online on the chamber’s Facebook page. Completed forms can be faxed to 601-892-4870, e-mailed to crystalspringschamber@gmail.com, or mailed to P.O. Box 519, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
Click2Houston.com

‘Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical’ coming to town!

SUGAR LAND – If you’re looking for some holiday cheer, “Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” could be just what you’re looking for. This is a musical coming December 9 to Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre. According to the website, this is a family-friendly way to experience the magic of Santa’s scout elves as they help prepare Santa for the most magical night of the year.
SUGAR LAND, TX
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

New Netflix Christmas Movies in 2021 Ranked from Best to Worst

Tis the season for kicking back, relaxing, and watching something silly or sweet, and filled with holiday spirit. For that reason, Netflix has invested heavily in holiday entertainment, bringing even more movies, shows, and specials than ever before to your home this year. So we’ve taken on the holiday cheer...
MOVIES
Only In Minnesota

The European Christmas Market In Minnesota That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Here in Minnesota, there are many ways to enjoy the holiday season. Christmas lights shows are popular, as are parades, tree lighting ceremonies, and Santa visits. But that only scratches the surface of all the festive activities available in our state! One of our favorites is a charming Christkindlsmarkt, or Christmas market, that is so […] The post The European Christmas Market In Minnesota That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
romper.com

All The Nights The Grinch Airs On TV In 2021

This holiday season, get a triple dose of the mean one we know as Mr. Grinch starting with the original 1966 animated classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, narrated by the late Boris Karloff. Fun fact: The bass vocalist on the original song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the vocal artist Thurl Ravenscroft, who is also known for his work on the original Tony the Tiger.
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

Mom turns son's braces into a Christmas ornament and we're absolutely here for it

A 23-year-old from southeast Michigan went viral on social media last year after sharing how his crafty mom made the most of her investment in the braces he had as a teen. Austin, who goes by @austin9943 on TikTok, left netizens quite impressed with his mom's resourcefulness and creativity. He revealed that she'd turned the old metal brackets into Christmas ornaments in memory of him finally removing it and—most importantly—the $6000 she spent on them. In a video that has been viewed over 1.9 million times since the time it was posted, Austin shared the embarrassing story behind the now-family heirloom.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Christmas lighting contest to pay top entry $600

The next 10 days could be busy decorating days as folks eye the first place $600 prize in Windom’s Christmas lighting contest. The entry deadline has been extended to noon on Nov. 29, according to Al Baloun of the Windom Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. The CVB and Windom Area Chamber of Commerce are co-sponsors.
WINDOM, MN
Union Leader

Buddy the elf wishes you a very maple Christmas

WILL FERRELL pouring maple syrup on a big plate of spaghetti is one of the most memorable scenes from “Elf,” the 2003 Christmas classic that will be streaming in American homes throughout the holidays. It’s the ultimate product placement for New Hampshire’s liquid gold. The Granite State is a small-time...
FOOD & DRINKS

