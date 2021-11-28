ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt And Phreds Manchester

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near Matt And Phreds, so book today to secure the best price!. Matt & Phred's is a long-established live music venue, situated in Manchester's trendy Northern Quarter....

www.skiddle.com

skiddle.com

Manchester Free Latin Bachata Class

Free taster Latin Bachata dance classes every Tuesdays in Manchester. You're cordially invited to try LATIN BACHATA DANCING for FREE every Tuesdays, SUITABLE FOR ABSOLUTE BEGINNER. No Bubble Partner required. Fantastic hobby and great way to make new international and local connections and friends. Classes delivered by experience Latin Dance...
THEATER & DANCE
deephouseamsterdam.com

Interview: Matt Caines

We sat down recently with DJ and director of Art With Me Festival, Matt Caines, as he gave us an insight into how to run a festival in 2021. The world of the promoter is always fraught with difficulties, but more than ever that was a mantra that rings true during the cause of the pandemic. And as we’re finally beginning to emerge from Covid’s long shadow and with events again opening up around the world, it’s increasingly obvious that the general public are demanding something a bit more special from their festivals. Step forward Art With Me, an intriguing mix of art, wellness and music that looks set to leave an inimitable mark on its new home base of Miami. Originally conceived in Tulum, Mexico, the event takes places from Friday 26th – Sunday 28th November, and with YokoO, Lee Burridge and even Sublime with Rome playing – alongside an extensive list of non-musical worth getting involved with – our guess is that this is going to be a festival of seriously epic proportions. But how does putting something like this together all work? Matt Caines has provided his experienced views on how to run a festival in the conversation below.
FESTIVAL
skiddle.com

Tickets for Snowboxx 2022 to go on sale tomorrow

Snowboxx Festival will be making a return in 2022. Taking place from Saturday 19th to Saturday 26th March, you'll find it located in Avoriaz, the highest ski resort in the Franco-Swiss region. The world's largest ski area, with over 650km of pistes, 200 lifts and 11 snowparks over 400 square miles, this is a snow-laden wonderland.
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

Late Nights

Start your weekend off with a bang with music from resident DJ Sai from 11pm until late. Start your weekend off with a bang at 100 Wardour St with music from resident DJ Sai from 11 pm until late. Dance the night away with the best of house, R&B and the throwback classics you all love. Bottle and drinks packages are available.
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

Illegitimate Newcastle Upon Tyne

Find 7 upcoming events at Illegitimate in Newcastle Upon Tyne below:. Do you own/manage Illegitimate? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Illegitimate that's not listed? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to add/edit your events. Hotels and AirBnbs near Illegitimate.
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

THURSDAY: COSMIC TIGER @ EGG LDN

OUR NEWEST ADDITION! - AT LONDON'S LEGENDARY CLUB - EGG !. Contact: WEEBS@WICKEDSTUDENTNIGHTS.CO.UK to discuss how we can create a night to remember!. Wicked Student Nights events are Covid-Protected and will adhere to all restrictions in place at the time of the event. In the case of a postponed event, tickets will be automatically rolled forward to the future date (or you can request a refund). In the case of a cancelled event, all tickets will be automatically refunded.
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Free Party Friday 03/12/21

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Discounted drinks, Tables from a 1 bottle minimum and a limited release of FREE tickets!. You have waited long enough! It's time to play Manchester!
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
Closer Weekly

Musician Phil Collins Is a Father of 5! Meet His Children Who Are Taking Over Hollywood

Musician Phil Collins is the mastermind behind some of the biggest radio hits that have taken over the airwaves since 1970. The Genesis drummer has had both a huge career with his band and an equally successful solo career full of award-winning work. His five children, Joely, Simon, Lily, Nicholas and Matthew, are equally as talented and have started to take over Hollywood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kal Rudman, Radio Veteran and Founder of FMQB Trade Magazine, Dies at 91

Kal Rudman, a legendary radio veteran and founder and publisher of the Friday Morning Quarterback (FMQB) radio-industry “tip sheet,” passed away on Wednesday, December 1 at the age of 91. Just hours after his death, Lucille, his wife of 63 years, also passed away. Upon Rudman’s death, music industry giant and longtime friend Clive Davis told former FMQB CEO and current owner of Deane Media Solutions, Fred Deane, that “Kal was a man who was truly passionate about music and he communicated that passion so enthusiastically and so colorfully. For many vibrant years, his voice was distinctively heard by everyone working in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

