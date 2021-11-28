Matt And Phreds Manchester

We sat down recently with DJ and director of Art With Me Festival, Matt Caines, as he gave us an insight into how to run a festival in 2021. The world of the promoter is always fraught with difficulties, but more than ever that was a mantra that rings true during the cause of the pandemic. And as we’re finally beginning to emerge from Covid’s long shadow and with events again opening up around the world, it’s increasingly obvious that the general public are demanding something a bit more special from their festivals. Step forward Art With Me, an intriguing mix of art, wellness and music that looks set to leave an inimitable mark on its new home base of Miami. Originally conceived in Tulum, Mexico, the event takes places from Friday 26th – Sunday 28th November, and with YokoO, Lee Burridge and even Sublime with Rome playing – alongside an extensive list of non-musical worth getting involved with – our guess is that this is going to be a festival of seriously epic proportions. But how does putting something like this together all work? Matt Caines has provided his experienced views on how to run a festival in the conversation below.

