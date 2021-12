Drag sisters, Olive d’Nightlife and Agatha Boogie, are hitting Red’s Beer Garden for an evening of trivia-infused fun right before the Thanksgiving holiday. On Monday, November 22, 2021 beginning at 6:30 p.m., the duo will host Queer Quiz where 15 teams will vie to become the ultimate Queer champions and earn stellar prizes and bragging rights. While enjoying trivia, guests are invited to explore Red's full menu and expansive beer and wine selection. The brand new event is presented by Red’s Beer Garden and Douglas Dewey Creative. Teams can register here to claim their spot. Red’s Beer Garden is located at 1328 Boulevard SE Atlanta, GA 30315. For more information, visit redsbeergarden.com or call 770.637.2299. Stay connected on Instagram @RedsBeerGarden and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/redsbeergarden.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO