Christmas Away Day at HF - Chelsea v Manchester United

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea v Manchester United screening with entertainments and xmas markets. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Join us for a screening of the Chelsea v Manchester United Premier League...

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
FanSided

Manchester United sacks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Chelsea clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a fan favorite from the moment he took over at Manchester United. This is true for both Red Devils fans and supporters of opposing clubs. On one hand, he has done exactly what Frank Lampard did at Chelsea. He steadied the ship after questionable leadership fractured the relationship between the club and its fans, all while building up a world class team. On the other hand, he often fell victim to managerial blunders that cost his side points down the stretch. Solskjaer looked like a dear in headlights more often than not at the top level. His situation this season is similar to Mikel Arteta’s at Arsenal last year. The only difference? Arteta pulled himself out of the hole he dug and his side is working its way up the table. Man United is slipping.
Telegraph

Arsenal beat Manchester United to stay clear of Chelsea at WSL summit

Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner said they will close the gap to title-chasing Arsenal and Chelsea through investment in the long-term, after his team were beaten 2-0 at home by Arsenal to slip 10 points adrift of the Women’s Super League leaders. Skinner, who was appointed in July and...
goal.com

Predictions: Chelsea & Manchester United win, Liverpool share spoils with Arsenal

After the international break, the Premier League is here with us and GOAL predicts the outcomes of this weekend's matches. After losing to West Ham United, Liverpool will be targeting a win over Arsenal as Manchester United also target maximum points away to Watford after the derby loss to city rivals Manchester City. But what will the results be?
soccertimes.com

Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Chelsea (4/7) vs Manchester United (5/1) On Sunday afternoon, Chelsea will look to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table, as the Blues welcome Manchester United to Old Trafford. Chelsea. The Blues are in red hot form and last time...
SportsGrid

EPL Week 13 Wagering Weekend Windup: Chelsea vs. Manchester United

EPL Week 13 Wagering Weekend Windup: Chelsea vs. Manchester United. The English Premier League heads into its prime time and a crowded fixture list in the run-up to the New Year. Chelsea and Manchester United lock horns this Sunday after both clubs were successful in Champions League play in the week. Chelsea were impressive four-nil winners over Italian giants Juventus while United were successful visitors in Spain with their two-nil win over Villarreal. It’s the first EPL fixture for interim United Boss, Micheal Carrick after The Red Devils canned their long-suffering manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær after United won only one of their past six. Manchester United fired one ex-player with minimal management experience last week. This week, they finally think they have found the winning combo as they opt for another ex-player, but this time with zero experience as a manager. Will the rookie manager bring beginner’s luck to a side in desperate need of some good fortune, or will the United front office have even more egg on their faces this Sunday? Will the highly experienced and decorated manager Thomas Tuchel have his men ready for the visiting newbie? We take a closer look at this rookie versus veteran battle, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
SB Nation

Team News: Manchester United squad updates ahead of Chelsea match

Interim Manchester United manager Michael Carrick faces being without seven players for the club’s trip to Chelsea this weekend. Carrick spoke to the media this afternoon during his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend, providing team news and injury updates. Luke Shaw missed Man...
