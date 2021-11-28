ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week on TV – 11/28/21-12/4/21

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a great new week of TV! It’s busier than last week, so make sure you check out the schedule so you don’t miss anything!. Don’t forget to comment or Tweet @tvismypacifier to let us know what YOU are planning to watch!. Jump with me to view this...

Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
Variety

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Gets Premiere Date and Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced that Season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will premiere on Feb. 18 with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks, and also released the first teaser. The series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a Jewish housewife in New York City who becomes a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her for his secretary. Season 4 begins in 1960, and looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom, but her commitment to her craft creates a rift between her and her loved ones. Tony Shalhoub, Alex Bornstein, Marin Hinkle,...
The Independent

NBC hopes the sun will come out as it mounts 'Annie Live!'

There's a famous saying in showbiz: “Never work with children or animals.” NBC is wisely ignoring that as it mounts a live version of the hit Broadway musical “Annie ”The tale of the spunky young orphan with her dog Sandy set during the Depression will be NBC’s first live musical since its triumphant “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018. “Annie Live!” airs Thursday.“It is a musical about hope and optimism, and it couldn’t come at a better time,” said Neil Meron, who has served as executive producer on all of NBC’s live musicals.Twelve-year-old newcomer Celina Smith has...
tvismypacifier.com

Friday on TV – 11/19/21

Friday features 3 series premieres, 2 season premieres, & 3 season finales. To read more about the new series, click the link below. Otherwise, check out tonight’s schedule!. Overnight was the complete limited series premiere of Blown Away: Christmas on Netflix. ‘Tis the season for five returning artists to fill the hot shop with festive designs. One will win cash for the stocking — a merry Christmas indeed! Bobby Berk hosts, with Katherine Gray as judge.
Middletown Press

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more.
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Philemon Chambers on Starring as First Black Actor in an LGBTQ Christmas Rom-Com

It didn’t unfold at a counter at Schwab’s Pharmacy, but Philemon Chambers has a seemingly-out-of-nowhere discovery story, too. Chambers (his first name is pronounced “phil-LEE-mun”), 27, had been struggling to make it as an actor since 13, with only a few small roles on TV series like Criminal Minds and All Rise on his résumé. But in late 2020, after surviving a nasty bout of COVID-19, Chambers stumbled upon an opportunity to audition for a Netflix Christmas movie called Single All the Way. “Two weeks after I got better from COVID, that’s when the audition came,” he says. “And I remember having this...
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Pen15’ End, ‘Annie Live’

One of Netflix’s bigger series comes to an end this week as the final batch of Money Heist episodes is released. Hulu’s critically hailed Pen15 is also finishing its run. NBC  returns to the live musical game with a rendition of Annie, and ABC mounts its third Live in Front of a Studio Audience sitcom re-creation. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Money Heist (aka La...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Seen on TV: 11/20/21

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin Preview Max's 'Charming' But 'Frustrating' Powers

Max’s got the power — but does he really know how to use it? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a Christmas-themed movie, debuting this Wednesday, Dec. 1 for free on The Roku Channel, and it picks up where the cancelled NBC musical dramedy left off — with Zoey’s beau suddenly able to hear heart songs, as well. But unlike Zoey when she first got her gift, Max is really taking to his newfound ability. “Everything’s kind of coming a little easy to him,” star Skylar Astin previews in the above video interview. “He’s just solving people’s problems with no issue, which actually...
Variety

How ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ Condensed a Third Season Story Into a Two-Hour Movie

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” streaming now on The Roku Channel. “Nash Bridges,” “Ray Donovan” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” are all fan-favorite television series that are continuing their stories with two-hour original TV movies, but only “Zoey’s” is set at the holidays and managed to turn its project around within six months of its series ending. The musical comedy centering on the titular young programmer (Jane Levy), who developed the ability to hear people’s emotions sung aloud to her, originally aired on NBC but was canceled in June of this year, after finishing its...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his ex-wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
Hello Magazine

