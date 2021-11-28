Walk-In interview at Futures, Nov. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m.
By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
5 days ago
Futures Unlimited, Inc. is now hiring teaching assistants. Stop by on Nov. 30 for walk-in interviews to find out more. There will be a $500 sign-on bonus. Work hands-on in a busy preschool classroom experiencing the...
A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health named Elizabeth Bigger, MD, the system's new oncologist and hematologist, according to a Nov. 22 press release. The Cancer Care Center has been enlisting the help of temporary oncologists after removing Tom Weiner, MD, in November 2020 after 24 years at the hospital for allegedly harming patients.
A union representing head teachers has urged parents to be prepared for disruption in schools before the Christmas break. It comes as concern continues to grow about a shortage of teachers to cover classes. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said there were not enough substitute teachers and the...
Some schools in Northern Ireland are sending whole year groups home because of staff shortages caused by Covid a teachers’ union has said.NASUWT national official for Northern Ireland Justin McCamphill has called on all schools to cancel mass gatherings over Christmas amid growing concern over a lack of available substitute teachers.He also said the Department of Education may need to consider a circuit-breaker closure of schools to stop the spread of the virus.However, a spokesperson for the Department of Education has said there are no plans to close schools early for the Christmas period.There is a shortage now of...
Marcus Lamb, CEO and founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network who was outspoken against COVID-19 vaccines, has died at age 64 after contracting the virus.Daystar confirmed his death Tuesday.“It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning,” the network said a tweet Tuesday. “The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.”Lamb's relatives have spoken over the past month about his battle with the virus. His wife,...
VALPARAISO — Football and soccer fans at Valparaiso High School will walk among legends with the opening of the new Legacy Walk. So far, 318 personalized bricks have been placed on the Legacy Walk, with more to come in future years. “We’ve been able to use this as an opportunity...
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Whether you still need to get vaccinated or are wanting a booster, Manitou Springs has you covered!. Thursday, the community is holding a vaccine clinic at City Hall starting at noon. Anyone 5 and up can come get their vaccine through 6 p.m. The clinic is giving Pfizer shots.
On Nov. 20, Mu Phi Epsilon will host their first talent show at 7 p.m. in the Barry B. Thompson Student Center Room 27 as a fundraiser for their chapter. Detailing the chapter’s reason for creating the talent show, Mu Phi Epsilon President Julia Pace said, “We were wanting to host an event that was available to all students since we do not normally participate in events outside of the music department. This is our first attempt to branch out of the Fine Art Building and make connections with other students, organizations, faculty and staff. We have had a great time interacting with students and organizations and look forward to participating in more Tarleton events.”
The Spectrum Health Reed City Walk-In Clinic is reopening Monday, November 29. Hours for the clinic, located at 300 N. Patterson Road in Reed City, will be Monday. through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. The Saturday hours begin. December 4. The clinic temporarily...
An 8-year-old gets ready to receive her first dose of the COVID vaccine. Soon, fully vaccinated children who had consented to getting tested for coronavirus at NYC schools will no longer be eligible for on-campus COVID testing, potentially shrinking the number of students participating in the program. | Emily Elconin / Chalkbeat.
Schools aren’t just where kids go to learn reading, math, science and history. The social skills they learn – like how to build and maintain relationships with peers – are also critical. This is particularly true as schools grapple with the aftereffects of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As an education researcher, I have dedicated my career to understanding how peer relationships affect young people’s behavior, mental health and academic success, and how teachers can enhance peer relationships through the proper use of small-group learning.
Warm and supportive peer relationships have wide-ranging positive effects, most notably on children’s academic success....
The Education Minister has been forced to defend new rules on mask-wearing for primary school children, during an angry exchange in the Dail.Norma Foley also said there will be some “latitude” in the coming days, as schools start to deal with the new requirements.She faced questions from Labour TD Aodhan O Riordain in the Dail on Wednesday morning, hours after the Government asked schools to ensure that children in third class and above wear masks in primary schools and on school transport.Mr O Riordain blasted Ms Foley for what he labelled a lack of leadership that he said has left...
In this instalment of Science Futures, we hear from Rajannya Sen, a PhD student at University College, Cork. Rajannya’s research focuses on the development and application of a fluorescence lifetime imaging (FLIM) macro-imager based on the new Tpx3Cam for metabolic assessment of living tissue samples for hypoxia conditions in advanced disease models.
Imagine you’re underwater in the Caribbean Sea, gazing at colorful coral reefs and schools of fish. Sunlight filters through the water as it gently moves you back and forth. You breathe in and out, slowly and deeply. How do you feel? Educator Sandra Turner has led her middle and high school students through this mindfulness […]
ST. PAUL, Minn (WCCO) — The St. Paul school board on Wednesday voted to close six of its schools, a move intended to address declining enrollment and long-term sustainability that sparked fierce pushback from a community unsettled by the proposal.
More than 2,000 students are impacted the decision, which represents about 6% of the district enrollment, according to figures from the district.
Galtier Elementary School, Jackson Preparatory Elementary School, John A. Johnson Achievement Plus Elementary, L’Etoile du Nord French Immersion Lower, and Parkway Montessori and Community Middle School will close at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Barack and Michelle Obama Elementary...
Two students in Middletown, CT study together in October, 2020 during remote learning. This school year, most students are back in person — but attendance is lower than pre-pandemic. | Allison Shelley for American Education: Images of Teachers and Students in Action.
WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A fake email saying the school district is shutting down its bus system is circulating through Wakefield.
The email, which claims to be from Wakefield Memorial High School Principal Amy McLeod, said the due to a shooting that allegedly happened in Lexington, Wakefield was closing the school district’s bus system.
Superintendent Douglas Lyons and McLeod said the email is fake and McLeod never sent the communication.
“The details contained in this fake email that has appeared online are in no way true or accurate, but they have the potential to cause extreme alarm so I would like to address and debunk them immediately,” said Lyons. “We have consulted with our colleagues in Lexington and would like to assure all students, families, staff and community members that Wakefield Public Schools operations are safe and continuing as usual.”
Comments / 0