Walk-In interview at Futures, Nov. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m.

On Nov. 20, Mu Phi Epsilon will host their first talent show at 7 p.m. in the Barry B. Thompson Student Center Room 27 as a fundraiser for their chapter. Detailing the chapter’s reason for creating the talent show, Mu Phi Epsilon President Julia Pace said, “We were wanting to host an event that was available to all students since we do not normally participate in events outside of the music department. This is our first attempt to branch out of the Fine Art Building and make connections with other students, organizations, faculty and staff. We have had a great time interacting with students and organizations and look forward to participating in more Tarleton events.”

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO