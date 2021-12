By virtue of Orders of Sale issued out of the Honorable 249th, 18th & 413th District Courts of Johnson County. Texas in the cause numbers listed below, by the Clerk thereof and to me as Constable, directed and delivered. I will proceed to sell between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. on December 7. 2021 at the West Door of the Johnson County Courthouse in Cleburne. Texas the following described properties (referenced by Volume and Page in Johnson County Deed records) to wit:

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO