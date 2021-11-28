Odell Beckham Jr. had interest in Packers before joining Rams; talks stalled by Green Bay veteran's minimum offer, sources say

Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams football team, has said he will be taking all of his $4.25 million National Football League salary in Bitcoin. In a Monday post to his Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) account, Beckham said he would be partnering with Cash App to take his next NFL salary in Bitcoin (BTC). National Insider reporter Ian Rapoport said earlier this month that Beckham would be earning a $750,000 base salary on top of a $500,000 signing bonus in addition to $3 million in other incentives, totaling $4.25 million for the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO