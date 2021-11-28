Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Review PC

There’s so much importance placed on friendships that “last forever.” Like if you’re still in contact with your friends you made back in your childhood, they matter more than the ones you made at work, online, or through gaming. Almost no recognition is given to the friends that we make in the moment, who help us through certain situations and then return to their own lives. The kids who sat with us at middle school lunch hour so we wouldn’t be alone — even though their names and faces are now lost to the annals of time. The coworker who we’d commiserate with whenever the boss’ back was turned, both the boss and coworker now a memory in the rearview mirror of life. These people may have been temporary in the grand scheme of things, but is life not a series of temporary situations? Can’t temporary people have an impact on us in ways that our friends and family do not?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO