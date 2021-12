Danbury 7 @ Maryland 4 – It was a hat trick from Gabe Dombrowski that led Danbury to a 7-4 victory over Maryland on Friday night. Andrew Eberling, Peter Lynchnikoff, Jazz Krivtsov, and Richard Davis all tickled the twine for the Danbury to add to the offensive efforts. Maryland tallies came from four different skaters as Laker Aldridge, Connor Bennett, Kevin Scott, and Matthew Davies all capitalized on chances in their zone. Mike Salandra posted three assists for the Jr. Hat Tricks to aid in the scoring. Josh Seeley claimed 43 saves from behind the crease for Danbury in the win while Maryland goal tender Michael Morelli made 16 stops in a losing effort.

HOCKEY ・ 6 DAYS AGO