You'd be hard-pressed to find many other Snapdragon 888 series phones for this price. Motorola has revealed the Moto G200. It packs a Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC for €450. Motorola has already launched its Edge 20 series of phones this year, with the €699 Edge 20 Pro being the top-flight model. It packs plenty of features but uses the Snapdragon 870 chipset though, which is essentially last year’s flagship silicon. But what if you want something with more power and a cheaper price tag?

CELL PHONES ・ 15 DAYS AGO