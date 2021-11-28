Massena Chambers Christmas Lighted Parade led by CAM Championship Football Team

(Massena) The CAM State Championship Football Team led the 3rd Annual Massena Chamber’s Christmas Lighted Parade on Saturday night.

The chamber chose the team as the Grand Marshal for this year’s event following an undefeated season and the 8-player State Title.

“We needed to celebrate their season; we appreciate all the support from the surrounding communities, and it’s not red and white tonight; it’s blue and silver tonight,” said Massena Chamber member Doug Venteicher. “A person couldn’t find a parking spot on Mainstreet tonight; we need to keep all of these small communities going. It’s all about the children to adults; we have to keep them in our small communities.”

“I get goosebumps,” said community member and parent Traci Rich. “This one is going to be hard to top; everyone from the community is still on a high from this. It’s been emotional for everyone. The community support and the surrounding communities regarding these boys is phenomenal, and it couldn’t have happened to a better group of boys.”

“It’s a great day to be a Cougar, that’s for sure,” said CAM Head Football Coach Barry Bower. “It’s an honor to bring something like this back to our people, and to see the joy on their faces is wonderful.”

After the parade, parents and children lined up at the library to pay a visit to Santa and Mrs. Clause, parade-goers were treated to hamburgers and hot dogs donated by Massena Livestock Sales, the Mainstreet Bar, and Grill, and Oakland Foods.