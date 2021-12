The stories of food are the most important stories we can tell, and not just during the holiday season. What we eat unites and differentiates us; it defines who we are culturally, economically, and individually. It allows us to explore worlds far outside our own and brings us all to the table. Whether we’re sharing recipes, grabbing a burger or sitting down to the dinner of a lifetime, eating is a common thread that binds us.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO