Premier League

Man Utd striker Rashford: Ole mantra helped for victory at Villarreal

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United striker Marcus Rashford admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer contacted the players after his sacking. Rashford has revealed how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the Manchester United players of his sacking. The Norwegian was relieved of his duties after a run of poor form and results that culminated in an...

www.tribalfootball.com

fourfourtwo.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Man Utd players to respond positively to pressure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his Manchester United players to respond positively to the pressure they are facing as questions on his own future at Old Trafford continue. The international break has seen several reports suggest it is a question of when, not if, Solskjaer is replaced after a run of four Premier League defeats in six – including chastening home losses to Liverpool and Manchester City.
90min.com

Man Utd expected to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following emergency meeting

Manchester United are expected to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford, with Darren Fletcher to step in as a caretaker replacement. United bosses called an emergency meeting in light of the result as the Red Devils fell to their fifth Premier League defeat of...
Tribal Football

Rooney committed to Derby amidst Man Utd links; 'sad day for Ole'

Wayne Rooney remains firmly committed to Derby County amid reports he could become interim manager of Manchester United. Derby are 18 points from safety in the Championship after being docked 21 points, and Rooney has been linked in a temporary role with his former club. Speaking after Derby beat Bournemouth...
Tribal Football

​Man Utd forward Rashford sends emotional message to Solskjaer

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford was the first Manchester United player to wish departed coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer well on Sunday. The Norwegian lost his job as United manager after their 4-1 defeat away from home against Watford in the Premier League. Rashford posted an emotional message on Twitter after...
Michael Carrick
Marcus Rashford
Tribal Football

Man Utd skipper Maguire claims Villarreal victory 'massive for our season'

Harry Maguire says Tuesday's 2-0 win over Villarreal is "massive" for Manchester United's season. The Red Devils sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, but bounced back to book their place in the Champions League last-16. "It's massive for our season," Maguire said. "The last couple of months have been...
BBC

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: What went wrong at Man Utd?

It is the speed and steepness of the descent that has taken Manchester United by surprise. Not too long ago, it was all so different. There was much backslapping and an air of celebration when United secured Cristiano Ronaldo's return on 27 August amid strong interest from Manchester City. When...
Tribal Football

Man Utd fight back to win at Villarreal in UYL

Manchester United came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Villarreal in their latest UEFA Youth League game. Both teams had already qualified for the next round, but United were seeking revenge after conceding four goals at home to the Spaniards in the previous tie. Alex Jimenez headed home...
90min.com

Harry Maguire hails 'solid' Man Utd performance at Villarreal

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has praised the Red Devils' defensive efforts in their 2-0 win at Villarreal. United secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with the victory, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho grabbing the vital goals in Spain. And Maguire has hailed the...
90min.com

Villarreal vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester United players barely have any time to process the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because they are straight back in action against Villarreal in a crucial Champions League clash on Tuesday night. Victory would guarantee United progress to the last 16 as Villarreal could no longer finish above them...
BBC

Villarreal v Man Utd: The key stats

This will be Villarreal’s sixth Champions League match against Manchester United, more than they’ve faced any other opponent in the competition. The Yellow Submarine are winless in all five previous meetings (drawn four, lost one). United are unbeaten in five Champions League games against Villarreal (won one, drawn four) –...
Tribal Football

AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic: Man Utd live in the past

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken aim at former club Manchester United. For Ibrahimovic, United "talk too much" about past glories and they will not restore success by dining out on trophies from yesteryear. He told the Guardian: "They talk too much about the past. When I went there...
Tribal Football

Villarreal coach Emery defends players after Man Utd defeat

Villarreal coach Unai Emery defended his players after their Champions League defeat at home to Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho struck late to leave Villarreal needing to win at Atalanta to reach the round of 16. Emery said, "We perhaps should've been a bit calmer in the play...
BBC

Villarreal v Man Utd: Who makes your United starting XI?

Manchester United take on Villarreal in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to rescue the points in the previous three Group F matches, but who will interim boss Michael Carrick choose in his first game in charge?
90min.com

Man Utd predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

Manchester United face Villarreal in their first game without Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked the morning after Saturday's embarrassing Premier League defeat to Watford. Progression to the latter stages of the Champions League is at stake here, with caretaker manager Michael Carrick tasked with motivating a response out of the players.
Telegraph

Michael Carrick's Man Utd secure last-16 Champions League place with win over Villarreal

Man Utd struggle before the break with Villarreal dominating possession. Introduction of Rashford and Fernandes sparks United into life, with two late goals securing victory. For a club that knows how to deal in drama, of all varieties, Manchester United and their caretaker manager Michael Carrick looked like they were gearing up to take quiet pleasure from a boring 0-0 here. Plug the holes, stop the rot that cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job and move on to Chelsea on Sunday with only a third clean sheet in 26 matches and an important Champions League point in the bag. Amid the turmoil of recent days, they would have taken that beforehand, you would have thought. But then the clock hit 78 minutes, Fred pressed, Cristiano Ronaldo pounced and suddenly a team that had not offered much threat to Villarreal’s goal up until that point amid their safety-first approach were on their way into the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare. If only United could bottle that caretaker bounce. By the end, there was even a first United goal for Jadon Sancho to celebrate. Carrick, in truth, could probably not have dreamed it would go this well.
