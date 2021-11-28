ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Carrick: Midweek win has lifted Man Utd players

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Carrick says he's enjoyed the week as Manchester United caretaker manager. Carrick is in charge today at Chelsea. “There's no substitute for winning football matches to how you feel," he said, reflecting on the midweek Champions League win at Villarreal. "Yes, performances go some way...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd interim coach Carrick on Villarreal win: That one was for Ole

Michael Carrick says Manchester United's win over Villarreal was for former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Carrick was placed in charge as interim manager against Villarreal after Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday. The Red Devils ran out 2-0 winners thanks to late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, booking their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Michael Carrick must prove he is capable of being his own man at Man Utd and not a Solskjaer 2.0

In a way, and despite the huge scale of the job, placing Michael Carrick in temporary change of Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes sense. That is despite the fact the relatively inexperienced assistant manager will need a great deal of support from those around him. Solskjaer's refusal to make improvements to a backroom staff - which included Carrick - despite United urging him to do so, does not bode well. Carrick will have to quickly re-establish faith in the coaches that the players have clearly lost.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Carrick
Tribal Football

Solskjaer: Maguire true example of Man Utd player

Harry Maguire is a "true example" of a Manchester United player and will prove his critics wrong, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United have lost four of their past six Premier League matches, including a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool in October. Defender and club captain Maguire has been criticised for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd caretaker boss Carrick responds to Scholes resign demands

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has responded to Paul Scholes' demand that he should've followed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out the club. Scholes questioned why Carrick and other members of Solskjaer's staff were still in place after the manager's sacking on Sunday. After victory at Champions League opponents Villarreal last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd coach Carrick explains dropping Fernandes for van de Beek

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick explained his decision to replace Bruno Fernandes with Donny van de Beek in the starting line up against Villarreal. United claimed a 2-0 win away from home to qualify for the round of 16 in the Champions League on Tuesday night. However, they got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Tribal Football
Reuters

Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Carrick

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League was a huge boost for the players following their recent poor run of form that led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure. United progressed to the last 16 after picking up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Carrick: Man Utd's Villarreal win was for Solskjaer

The Red Devils secured first place in their Champions League group with a win in Spain on Tuesday. Interim Manchester United boss Michael Carrick dedicated his side's win over Villarreal to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he praised his charges for bouncing back after the Norwegian's departure. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Carrick delighted with Man Utd digging deep to defeat Villarreal

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick was delighted with how his side played against Villarreal on Tuesday. The Red Devils dug deep to claim a 2-0 victory thanks to late goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. And Carrick said that he was confident United would be able to bounce...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Man Utd coach Carrick responds to accepting longer interim role

Michael Carrick insists he is not focused on how long he will be in charge of Manchester United. The Englishman has been named interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal on Sunday. Carrick will take charge for Tuesday's important Champions League clash with Villarreal. Asked how long he could remain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Michael Carrick's Man Utd secure last-16 Champions League place with win over Villarreal

Man Utd struggle before the break with Villarreal dominating possession. Introduction of Rashford and Fernandes sparks United into life, with two late goals securing victory. For a club that knows how to deal in drama, of all varieties, Manchester United and their caretaker manager Michael Carrick looked like they were gearing up to take quiet pleasure from a boring 0-0 here. Plug the holes, stop the rot that cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job and move on to Chelsea on Sunday with only a third clean sheet in 26 matches and an important Champions League point in the bag. Amid the turmoil of recent days, they would have taken that beforehand, you would have thought. But then the clock hit 78 minutes, Fred pressed, Cristiano Ronaldo pounced and suddenly a team that had not offered much threat to Villarreal’s goal up until that point amid their safety-first approach were on their way into the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare. If only United could bottle that caretaker bounce. By the end, there was even a first United goal for Jadon Sancho to celebrate. Carrick, in truth, could probably not have dreamed it would go this well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Carrick explains absence of Man Utd star Shaw against Villarreal

Manchester United's caretaker boss Michael Carrick revealed the reason for the absence of England left back Luke Shaw against Villarreal. Shaw suffered a head injury during the 4-1 loss to Watford in the Premier League, which led to the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Given it was Shaw's second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Carrick ready for ‘privilege’ of Man Utd job after Solskjaer sacking

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Michael Carrick said Monday he is relishing the “privilege” of taking temporary charge at Manchester United as captain Harry Maguire demanded the players take responsibility for the disastrous results that led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday after a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Carrick deflects praise as Man Utd win at Villarreal

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick welcomes their Champions League win at Villarreal. Carrick believes the 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League was an important result for the club and the players following a recent run of bad performances which cost manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd caretaker boss Carrick discusses Van de Beek, Sancho prospects

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick says Donny van de Beek can be a long-term option. The midfielder started in the Champions League win at Villarreal in midweek. Carrick said, "Donny's one of those players who's so flexible and can play different positions. "We've got ideas for where we think...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy