Man Utd hero McGrath: Chelsea could cut them to pieces today

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United hero Paul McGrath fears a hammering today at Chelsea. He wrote for the Sunday World: "Chelsea are on top of the Premier League table and the confidence and good vibes...

Tribal Football

McGrath: Man Utd should act bigger than hiring a caretaker

Manchester United FA Cup winner Paul McGrath insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to be removed. He wrote for the Sunday World: "Doesn't it say everything about Manchester United right now that they first replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a member of his own staff, have brought in an interim boss in Ralf Rangnick, and will make a permanent appointment next summer.
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
The Independent

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool are hoping to compound Everton’s misery when they travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a terrific run of form, having beaten Arsenal and Porto before thrashing Southampton last weekend all in the space of eight days. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool came into the midweek round of fixtures just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have already scored 39 goals in 13 Premier League games this season. However, for Everton, fortunes are far bleaker. Rafael Benitez is under increasing pressure after the Toffees limped to a...
Tribal Football

Woodward could delay Man Utd exit after Solskjaer sack

Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward could delay his departure to oversee the appointment of a new manager. Woodward announced in April he was going to leave his role at the end of 2021, following the collapse of the failed European Super League project. United though are now on the hunt...
Tribal Football

Man Utd hero Berg: Solskjaer knows how football works

Henning Berg says former Manchester United teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will understand his dismissal. The Norwegian, who was a part of United's treble winning side and is now manager of Cypriot side AC Omonia, gave his reaction to his former team-mate Solskjaer's departure. "He's a good guy, and I feel...
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
BBC

Chelsea v Man Utd: What does the form show?

Manchester United are unbeaten in their past 11 Premier League away games in London (won seven, drawn four), winning each of their previous three in a row. They last won four consecutive league visits to the capital between May and November 2005. League leaders Chelsea have conceded just four goals...
BBC

Chelsea v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Chelsea are winless in their past seven Premier League games against Manchester United - their longest such run since a 10-game streak between 1938 and 1950. United have kept a clean sheet in their past four league meetings with the Blues. The only team to record a shutout in more consecutive league games against Chelsea is Newcastle United (six in a row between 1913 and 1919).
Tribal Football

Liverpool hero Aldridge: No problem if Rodgers lands Man Utd job

Liverpool hero John Aldridge would have no complaints if Brendan Rodgers took the Manchester United job. The Leicester City manager is a candidate for the job, despite his Liverpool links. Aldridge wrote for the Liverpool Echo: "I don't care who Man United get as their new manager, but whoever they...
Tribal Football

​Chelsea boss Tuchel sends warning to next Man Utd manager

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has warned Manchester United's next coach about the pressures of the job. The Red Devils are searching for an interim boss to take them to the end of the season, or a permanent manager who can start right away. Tuchel, who took over at Chelsea midway...
Tribal Football

Man Utd hero Hughes backing Pochettino move

Manchester United hero Mark Hughes is backing PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino to be next manager. Hughes says United are discussing the prospect of Pochettino's arrival openly inside the club. "I know that Pochettino is very much appreciated in United. They have courted him before and Sir Alex has even been...
BBC

Chelsea v Man Utd: Who makes your Red Devils team?

Manchester United visit Cheslea in the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, but who will make it into Michael Carrick's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to...
Tribal Football

Man Utd Champions League winner Hargreaves: Carrick could earn job

Manchester United Champions League winner Owen Hargreaves can see Michael Carrick earning an extended stay as manager. The caretaker is off to a winning start after a Champions League victory at Villarreal and is expected to be remain in charge for the clash with Chelsea. Hargreaves said on BT Sport:...
Tribal Football

Man Utd hero Kanchelskis: Loko will be happy Rangnick leaving

Manchester United Double winner Andrei Kanchelskis believes Ralf Rangnick's departure from Lokomotiv Moscow can be good be all involved. Rangnick is set to leave his role as Loko technical director to become caretaker manager at United. Kanchelskis said: “If Ralf is invited, then in England he is known and followed...
