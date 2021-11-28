ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans DC Lovie Smith believes the key to preparing for the Jets is to look within

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LM0yd_0d8T6LOw00

The New York Jets are 2-8, the same as the Houston Texans, but their route to that record has included playing four different quarterbacks.

The Jets are turning to rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who has a 1-5 ledger as the starter. New York started Mike White (1-2), Joe Flacco (0-1), and also had Josh Johnson fill in for an injured White in Week 9.

With the Jets showing four different quarterbacks on film, the key for the Texans is to focus on themselves, according to defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

“It’s more about us, and I know that’s kind of coach talk a little bit,” said Smith. “We’re going to defend the quarterback position. They’ve played so many guys, it’s not like they’re going to a different game plan every time they put in a different quarterback. Flacco was a little bit different, but most of the other guys that they have there have a similar skillset.”

The quarterback who has played the most in the Jets’ offense is Wilson with six games. The body of work and film is what Houston has prepared for.

“I know he’s an athletic guy that can make any throw,” said Smith. “When you’re playing a guy like that, there are certain things that you have to do. We set our defense up for athletic quarterbacks, so hopefully, we’ll be able to shut down them down.”

Smith noted that “there’s a reason why he was the second player in the draft,” referring to the Jets drafting the 6-2, 214-pound quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

“You see that when you watch him play,” said Smith.

On the season, Wilson has provided the Jets with 1,168 passing yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 63.5 passer rating. Wilson has also taken 19 sacks on the season. The former BYU product missed Weeks 7-10 with a knee injury.

Comments / 0

Related
TexansDaily

Is Lovie Smith Proving He's Right For Texans?

HOUSTON - Houston Texans' defensive coordinator Lovie Smith believes strongly in executing an opportunistic approach, establishing right away that a defense can’t be considered a good defense if it doesn’t take the football away. A year ago, the Texans had a league-low nine takeaways for the entire season under former...
NFL
Yardbarker

The First Of Many Bears Mistakes: Firing Lovie Smith

Way back in 2012, the Bears came up short of the final spot in the playoffs after finishing 10-6. Chicago’s fate came down to the Packers beating the Vikings. Things didn’t go the Bears’ way, and failing to make the playoffs was grounds for letting Lovie Smith go. Smith had...
NFL
iheart.com

Texans buy in, execute Lovie Smith’s opportunistic approach

Lovie Smith believes strongly in an opportunistic approach with the Texans defensive coordinator establishing right away that a defense can’t be considered a good defense if it doesn’t take the football away. A year ago, the Texans had a league-low nine takeaways for the entire season under former defensive coordinator...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

How Will Texans Stop Jets' Rookie QB?

Week 12 is here and for the third time this season the 2-8 Houston Texans have a rookie quarterback to prepare for. It was reported today that the 2-8 New York Jets' first-rounder Zach Wilson out of BYU will start Sunday's game at NRG Stadium. So how does this alter Houston's preparation for New York's offense? According to head coach David Culley, it doesn't.
NFL
turnonthejets.com

Burning Questions Heading into Jets-Texans

For the final 7 weeks of the season, TOJ Live Co-Host Stephen Zantz will be addressing the burning questions surrounding the team as the Jets take on their next opponent. How does the offensive backfield shake out with Michael Carter potentially missing time? It really pained me to see Michael Carter go down as he was headed toward his first career 100 yard rushing game. His 39 yard run to set up the first Jet touchdown was gorgeous and was aided by future All-Pro AVT. Michael Carter is expected to be out 2-3 weeks with a high ankle sprain. I think a 50/50 split between Coleman and Johnson is going to happen but do envision Perine getting some work as well. It’s truly a shame MC went down because he has been better than any Jet fan could have hoped through 10 games.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Smith: A perfect day in the rain for Texans

The Texans won their 2021 Super Bowl. Week 11. Against the AFC-leading Titans in Nashville, Tenn. In the driving rain, on a messy field, during a midseason Sunday that was supposed to belong to Tennessee. Sorry, Titans. You weren’t good enough on this Sunday. It was Texans, Texans, Texans. It...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Joe Flacco
Norwalk Hour

AP source: Zach Wilson to return as QB for Jets vs. Texans

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson is back — and just in time for the New York Jets. The No. 2 overall pick will return as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Texans in Houston, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. Wilson missed the past four games with a sprained posterior collateral ligament in his right knee.
NFL
houstontexans.com

Why DC Lovie Smith is looking forward to this Thanksgiving | Daily Brew

Lovie Smith's defense has forced 19 takeaways through the first 10 games this year, tied for fourth in the NFL. That's an average of 3.8 percent of opponent pass attempts that end in interceptions, also the fourth-best in the league. The Texans are coming off their first road win following...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

McClain: Lovie Smith’s turnover philosophy has worked for Texans

Going into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium, the Texans are on a pace to finish with the second-most takeaways in team history. In the 22-13 victory at Tennessee, in which Lovie Smith’s defense intercepted four passes and Frank Ross’ special teams recovered a fumble, the Texans are on pace to force 32 turnovers — second to the 2014 team.
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson returns looking to keep Jets’ offense firing against lowly Texans

HOUSTON — Zach is back, and now we will see what that means for the Jets’ attack. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson returns to the lineup Sunday against the Texans, after he missing the past four games with a knee injury. Wilson has watched the offense take off without him — whether Mike White, Josh Johnson or Joe Flacco was playing quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#The Jets#American Football#Byu
OCRegister

3 keys to a Jets win over the Texans

The Texans have forced 19 takeaways this season, sixth most in the NFL, with 13 interceptions and six fumbles recoveries. In Zach Wilson’s six starts, he’s had an interception in every game, outside of the second Patriots game, when he suffered a sprained knee in the second quarter. Wilson has to protect the football against the Texans, who can force quarterbacks into mistakes. Last week, they snagged four interceptions against Ryan Tannehill.
NFL
Newsday

Jets vs. Texans

The Jets beat the Houston Texans, 21-14, in a Week 12 NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Matt Ammendola #6 of the New York Jets kicks the ball from teammate Braden Mann #7 in the first quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets 21, Texans 14: Zach To The Drawing Board

The New York Jets defeated the Houston Texans 21 - 14 in Houston today. Rarely does a victory leave such a sour taste in the mouth. There were some positives. John Franklin-Myers had perhaps the best game of his career. He tipped a pass to himself for a huge interception early in the game to stop what looked like a Texans scoring drive. That set the Jets up for a field goal and an early 3 - 0 lead. Franklin-Myers went on to get two sacks to lead a revived Jets pass rush on the day. Quinnen Wiliams, Quincy Wiliams and Ronald Blair also got in on the fun with sacks as the Jets pass rush dominated for a change.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
houstontexans.com

Postgame Notes: Texans vs. Jets, Week 12

Recorded a defensive interception for the third consecutive game, setting a new franchise with seven total interceptions in a three-game span from Weeks 9-12 Tied a season high with four total defensive sacks, marking the team's seventh game with multiple sacks this season. Limited the Jets offense to 2-of-13 (15...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy