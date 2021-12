After a thrilling win against the Celtics over the weekend, the Spurs played another exciting game on Monday night by beating the Wizards 116-99 at home. Washington led for the majority of the game until Derrick White caught fire in the third quarter, as the 27-year-old scored 18 points in the period alone. He ultimately finished with 24, which is a season-high for him so far. It was encouraging to see the entire team play solid team basketball for the entire night, as their compete level was quite consistent and even improved as the game went on. That’s a great sign for a young team that’s still learning how to stay competitive every night regardless of their opponent.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO