After a 30-minute delay to the start of the game, because the Minnesota Wild got stuck in Thanksgiving traffic in the Lincoln Tunnel, the New Jersey Devils and the Wild hit the ice at the Prudential Center. The Devils would ultimately fall 3-2 in a shootout after rallying to tie the game in the third period. But they certainly deserved a better fate than they got last night. Here are some notable takeaways from one of their better efforts in a loss this season.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO