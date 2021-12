In recent years the use of TOD (transfer on death) or POD (payable on death) accounts has proliferated, leading many to ask why they should bother working with an attorney to prepare a revocable trust. After all, why do you need a trust if you can just use payable-on-death or transfer-on-death accounts to avoid the probate process when someone dies?

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 23 HOURS AGO