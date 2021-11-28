ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

No more lockdowns

thepostnewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 3/4 of readers are very or somewhat concerned about the Omicron variant. That goes for featured Guest Columnist Megan McArdle as well. Street Talkers gave their opinions of our covid situation, and L. Mullen of Brunswick put it pretty succinctly. “Mutations and variants happen when not enough people get vaccinated...

www.thepostnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
philosophynews.com

The Indefensibility of Post-Vaccine Lockdowns

Reasonable people may disagree about the justifiability of early-pandemic lockdowns (while awaiting the availability of vaccines), but this is just nuts:Austrian officials’ decision to impose a lockdown that will last at least 10 days and as many as 20 came after months of struggling attempts to halt the contagion through widespread testing and partial restrictions. Starting Monday, public life in the country is to come to a halt, with people allowed to leave their homes only to go to work or to procure groceries or medicines.What's the justification for this? When vaccines are freely available to all, Covid isn't a serious threat except to those who refuse the vaccine, and thereby accept personal responsibility for the consequences. If policymakers are worried about hospital over-crowding, unvaccinated adults suffering complications from Covid should go to the back of the line. If the unvaccinated are not willing to accept the risk of death due to a lack of hospital beds, they can either (i) get vaccinated, or (ii) stay home or take other precautions while local case rates are high. But if they insist on risking their health, and get seriously ill as a result, they've no-one to blame but themselves. It's simply not reasonable to infringe upon everyone's liberties for fear of harms that individuals have it within their own power to mitigate or avoid.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Mcardle
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Makes You 14X More Likely to Die of COVID, Says CDC

Sometimes, it can feel like the coronavirus pandemic is waning, since we're all tired of hearing about it, and so much of the country is vaccinated. However, cases are going up and experts are predicting a "winter wave" and just yesterday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, reviewed some startling statistics about who is more vulnerable to a COVID infection, and who is most likely to die from contracting it. Read on for her guidance about this, and also about rising cases and how to stay safe over the holidays—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockdowns#Time For Us#Omicron#Covid#Anti Covid
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
U.S. POLITICS
Mic

There are new opioids to worry about. And they're several times stronger than fentanyl.

Opioid overdose deaths have recently hit tragic highs in the U.S. A staggering 75,673 Americans died of opioids overdoses during the 12-month period ending this April, compared to 56,064 the year before, according to CDC estimates. Experts point to synthetic opioid fentanyl as a major culprit behind overdoses in the U.S. due to its potency — up to 50 times higher than that of heroin, per the CDC. Now, forensic scientists have identified opioids even stronger than fentanyl on used syringes in Washington, D.C., the Washington Post reported.
HEALTH
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy