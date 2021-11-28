ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech president swears in opposition leader as new premier

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (AP) — The Czech president has sworn in Petr Fiala as the country’s new prime minister following last month’s parliamentary...

Petr Fiala
#The Czech Republic#Prague#Election#Czech#Associated Press
