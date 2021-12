The 2021-22 Continental High Boys Basketball team looks to improve on an 8-14 record that saw its season end in the Sectionals at Kalida. This year’s Pirates have 2 returning 3 year starters in Seniors Gavin Huff, Andrew Hoeffel and one returning 2 year starter Junior Rhenn Armey. Huff was the second leading scorer for the Pirates last year with just under 10 points per game. Hoeffel put in 56 points last year while Armey posted 50. Seniors Alex Sharittis and Wyatt Davis and Junior Konnor Knipp Williams also got significant varsity action last year. The Pirates open their season on Friday at Paulding. The home opener will be on Saturday, December 4 against Lincolnview.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO