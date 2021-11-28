ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

By Michael Swanson
wallstreetwindow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know...

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Globant will continue to ride high on increasing demand for digitization in the global economy. XPeng has positioned itself as one of the best-performing Chinese EV players, despite supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Money

A Stock Market Indicator That Predicted the 1987 Crash Is Flashing Red Again

Amid a historic stock market rally, millions of Americans have been buying and trading stocks. But at least one key market indicator suggests the party may not last. A widely followed gauge of what Wall Street calls “investor complacency” has been flashing a warning sign since early November. The CBOE equity put-call ratio measures the number of bearish to bullish stock market bets on the options market. The lower the number, the more optimistic investors are.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stock Market#Bear Market#Dow#Wsj#South African#Omicron#Iwm Etf#Vix
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

A Major Turning Point In Stock Market Is Taking Place – Chris Vermeulen

Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to regain their economic foundation after many months of the unprecedented central bank, government, and humanitarian efforts to move us towards recovery. Now, the Omicron strain of the COVID virus has potentially toppled the apple cart while global inflationary and economic concerns are peaking. What’s next?
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
The Motley Fool

2 Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now as Markets Crash

COVID-19 fears are back to haunt the market, and that's good news for gold. At this point, one gold stock is making a massive growth move. Another has growth in-built into its business model, but it's still trading cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

How Low Will Stocks Go?

Just as we were celebrating new highs stocks (SPY) got set back in a big way by the news of the Omicron variant. No doubt we are all contemplating how low stocks can go on this news and what is the best trading plan for the days and weeks ahead. That is the focus of this week’s market commentary below.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher Thursday but stock market struggles to recover from omicron-led selling

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday morning, in what has become an increasingly volatile market resulting in uncertainty over the spread of coronavirus and a fuzzy path for monetary policy and the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% at 34,161, the S&P 500 index added 0.1% to 4,518, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% at 15,241. In ecoonomic reports, the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits around Thanksgiving surged above 200,000, partly reversing a big plunge in the prior week that had knocked jobless claims down to 52-year low. New filings for benefits jumped by 28,000 to 222,000 in the seven days ended Nov. 27, the Labor Department said Thursday. Markets have been under pressure as a result of the emergence of concerns related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
STOCKS
Fortune

What to expect from the stock market in 2022, according to leading forecast models

During the early weeks of the pandemic, the stock market was in an absolute free fall as economists feared the COVID-19 recession could slip into a depression. By late March 2020, the S&P 500 Index was down a staggering 31% from the month prior. It didn’t last long: Even before the lockdowns ended last year, the stock market and economy both kicked into a speedy recovery. In fact, on paper it’s one of the fastest rebounds on record. The rally was so strong the S&P 500 Index ended 2020 up 16% on the year.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy