A game-wide meeting will take place on Friday as cricket tries to get a grip on the racism scandal which has engulfed it this week.Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston warned on Thursday the sport had to get its house in order in regard to discrimination and said the “nuclear option” was to introduce an independent regulator.He said he had held talks with under-fire England and Wales Cricket Board boss Tom Harrison this week, and the game’s governing body will oversee a meeting at The Oval on Friday which had been scheduled before the crisis fully erupted this week, but will now...

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO