Weather: Chance for flurry, sprinkle Sunday morning

An athlete on the honor roll, an artist looking forward to college, a bowling team co-captain and a freshman with a "kind heart" were killed in a Michigan school shooting this week. Seven others were also wounded and are in varying conditions as a result of what Oxford High School called a "horrific tragedy."
Americans with private health insurance will be reimbursed for at-home tests, President Biden announced Thursday, and international travelers will now be required to undergo stricter COVID-19 testing. The new measures the president announced at the National Institutes of Health are a part of a new administration strategy to curb the...
When Olympics organizers held a video call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai this week, many activists and experts said it was merely a continuation of a decadeslong trend in which the International Olympic Committee has enabled and even emboldened authoritarian regimes. Peng, a three-time Olympian and former doubles world...
More than 65 million American women would immediately lose access to an abortion in their home states if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the landmark case that established the right to seek the procedure nearly half a century ago. Existing laws on the books in 20 states ban abortions...
London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
The Senate averted a government shutdown that would have thrown President Biden ’s agenda into limbo when Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) struck a deal late Thursday with conservative Senate Republicans to fund the government until February. The last-minute deal gives senators some hope that Congress isn’t completely dysfunctional...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister estimated Friday that Russia has amassed more than 94,000 troops near their borders and said there is a probability of a “large-scale escalation” in late January. Ukrainian and Western officials recently voiced alarm about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, saying they feared...
WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term government funding bill that would prevent a shutdown before the Friday night deadline, sending the legislation to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future. The House voted 221-212 to advance the continuing resolution. If it is approved by the Senate and signed...
