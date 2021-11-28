ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Weather: Chance for flurry, sprinkle Sunday morning

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Meteorologist John Collins shows how a snow...

www.wbal.com

CBS News

What we know so far about the victims of the Michigan school shooting

An athlete on the honor roll, an artist looking forward to college, a bowling team co-captain and a freshman with a "kind heart" were killed in a Michigan school shooting this week. Seven others were also wounded and are in varying conditions as a result of what Oxford High School called a "horrific tragedy."
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
The Hill

Senate averts initial December crisis with last-minute deal

The Senate averted a government shutdown that would have thrown President Biden ’s agenda into limbo when Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) struck a deal late Thursday with conservative Senate Republicans to fund the government until February. The last-minute deal gives senators some hope that Congress isn’t completely dysfunctional...
The Associated Press

Ukraine says Russia amassed over 94,000 troops at border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister estimated Friday that Russia has amassed more than 94,000 troops near their borders and said there is a probability of a “large-scale escalation” in late January. Ukrainian and Western officials recently voiced alarm about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, saying they feared...
